The FAI have asked former Athletics Ireland official Gary Owens as their new interim CEO as they begin the chase for a long-term appointment - the fifth person to fill the role in 10 months.

Gary Owens appointed as interim CEO of the FAI with permanent appointment due in 'the coming weeks'

Paul Cooke had been standing in as CEO, with the title of Executive Lead, since Noel Mooney's return to his post at UEFA in November. Cooke took the role after the FAI's intended appointment, John Foley, turned down the offer due to objections from Government circles over his previous role with the association.

In the interim, 60-year-old Owens will take over as CEO. Rea Walshe also served some time in the role after John Delaney's resignation in March.

"Gary Owens is a highly experienced leader and non-executive director with specialist expertise in business re-structuring, turnaround strategies and governance structures," the FAI said in a statement.

"Gary has a distinguished career in senior management roles in the financial services and technology sectors, including IFG Group, Rainmaker Technologies and Hibernian Group. He has previously undertaken interim CEO roles with Down Syndrome Ireland and Athletics Ireland."

FAI Independent Chairperson Roy Barrett said: “Gary brings a wealth of experience to this interim role and the Board and I look forward to working with him.

"The Board would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank Mr Paul Cooke, FAI Board Member, who at very short notice held the position of Executive Lead on a pro bono basis for the past few weeks, whilst a process to identify and select an interim CEO was underway."

Online Editors