Gary Neville believes there will be 'a mutiny' among Manchester United supporters if the Old Trafford chiefs do not appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the club's next permanent manager.

Gary Neville believes there will be 'a mutiny' among Manchester United supporters if the Old Trafford chiefs do not appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the club's next permanent manager.

Gary Neville's warning to Manchester United's owners over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he gives his verdict on Liverpool

Solskjaer has made a huge impact since he replaced Jose Mourinho as United's interim manager in December, with the team revived and now closing in on a top four finish in the Premier League, as well as sealing a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

United chiefs have consistently suggested they will only make a permanent managerial appointment at the end of this season, but Neville believes Solskjaer is now the only candidate the fans will accept after Sunday's 0-0 draw with Liverpool at Old Trafford.

"I don't think you can give it to someone else, otherwise there would be mutiny," United legend Neville told Sky Sports. "The fans were singing for him. I think it's very close now - I can't see the club going away from it.

"We learnt a lot about the mood of the club in that second half. Three months ago they were singing 'attack, attack, attack' and today they were singing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's name for all of the second half.

"The mood has completely transformed - the atmosphere was one of the best I've seen at Old Trafford for years and it was 0-0! If Manchester United had scored it would have been incredible."

Despite his words of praise for Solskjaer, Neville suggested United could have been beaten by Liverpool if Jurgen Klopp's side were a little more ambitious at Old Trafford, as he offered up this verdict on the tense stalemate that allowed Liverpool to reclaim top spot in the Premier League by a solitary point.

"That game was there for the taking and Liverpool didn't take that opportunity," added Neville. "I said before the game that if you gave Jurgen Klopp a draw he would probably take it and I wasn't being cynical and it wasn't the Liverpool-Man United thing.

"This is a tough place to play football for an opposing team, particularly for a team like Liverpool. It is the same for United going to Anfield.

"The big thing for me is do the players get out of this game, get on that coach and think 'that is a really good point, we've defended well but didn't get it right up front'?

"Or do they get on that coach thinking 'we didn't have enough authority, we didn't have enough belief'?

Because the top teams in history would go and win that game 1-0 or 2-0. When there is that amount of emotion in this ground for 20 minutes after half-time you counter-attack them and pick them off and you'd score.

"Liverpool will always have that question until they win that title and they get over the line but do the players carry the positive out of this game onto that coach or do they carry a little bit of 'could we have done more, could we have done this?'

"We don't know what they're thinking. In here I'd say it is a good point for Liverpool, they defended well, two clean sheets against two big teams but do they carry a negative thought out of it? I don't know.

"I think where Jurgen Klopp will be disappointed is that was a chance to make a statement. Coming to win at Old Trafford with 11 games to go was a statement moment."

Online Editors