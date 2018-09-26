Gary Neville posts an image that suggests his ex-Man Utd team-mates had a big night in Cork

Some of Manchester United's greatest players of all-time gathered in Cork on Tuesday to play in a match to remember Liam Miller and Gary Neville has suggested more than a few pints were consumed as they toasted their former team-mate.

A huge sum of money has been raised for Miller's family from an event that brought smiles to so many looking on around the world and it seems as if the part spirit continued long into the night, with Neville hinting some of his colleagues were a little worse for wear the morning after.

He posted a photo on Instagram featuring Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs, with a single pint emoji suggesting there were some sore heads after last night's gala dinner in honour of Miller.

“The game was about paying tribute to Liam Miller,” said Neville, as he reflected on the sell-out game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. “I’ve seen quite a few of these sorts of testimonial games over the years, but I’ve never seen such a good turn-out of players come for somebody, and that obviously tells you what everybody thinks of Liam.”

The United side featuring local heroes Denis Irwin and Roy Keane won the game in a penalty shoot-out against a Celtic and Ireland eleven, but the result was irrelevant on a day when Miller was given a fine send off.

Online Editors