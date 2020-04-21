Gary Neville hands non-league club 'significant contribution' as they battle to stay afloat

Gary Neville has made a 'significant contribution' to keep a non-league club afloat, as he admits the threat posed to clubs outside of the top division in England is uncertain amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Yorkshire club Brighouse Town Football Club benefitted from a cash donation from the former Manchester United defender, with the club releasing a statement to thank the Sky Sports pundit for his generosity.

"Brighouse Town Football Club are extremely grateful that Gary Neville has donated a significant amount towards helping the club in these uncertain times," read the club's statement.

"Gary wanted to help the club as it was the last game he watched Salford City FC play with his Dad. Gary's donation will help to go towards the loss of income through the season being ended early by the Bet Victor Northern Premier League back in March.

"The loss of income through no home games and the clubhouse being shut has added to the club's difficulty in maintaining an income stream which has led to uncertainty within Brighouse Town Football club.

"The generous donation and the donations of others including existing sponsors, famous footballers and other local business owners in the community will help to ensure we can get through this as a football club."

Brighouse Town chairman James Howard also offered a personal note of thanks to Neville for helping the club in their time of crisis.

"We all at Brighouse Town FC are incredibly humbled and overwhelmed by the donation made by Gary Neville and others as this type of generosity clearly demonstrates that the Football community is not just a business but a family and more importantly an integral part of our community right here in Brighouse," he stated.

"We have been contacted by other famous names and sports stars who want to share our story as this clearly has touched all from the professional game right down to grassroots".

As co-owner of League Two side Salford City, Neville has a big interest in the immediate future of lower league clubs in England and he admits all clubs face a big challenge as they look to re-start matches.

"There's so much to consider," Neville said on Tuesday's Sky Sports Football Show. "'There's an article in a newspaper about testing for players if the games come back. It works out at 28,000 tests. How do they get those?

"The Premier League will be battered publicly if they get hold of those tests and front-line workers haven't. We're having to read between the lines. They haven't got a group position and nobody is coming out to speak about it.

"What happens if certain club's players decide it's not safe to train? Do they then make the season null and void?

"There are massive challenges ahead for the game and some big decisions to make. Do club sell tickets for next season? Will players take wage cuts? There is a lot of confusion out there."

Online Editors