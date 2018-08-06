The son of Bray murder victim Bobby Messett has captained his country to football glory two months after his innocent father was shot dead.

The son of Bray murder victim Bobby Messett has captained his country to football glory two months after his innocent father was shot dead.

Gary Messett leads Ireland to football glory just weeks after his innocent father was shot dead

Gary Messett (31) also scored a goal as Ireland beat the Netherlands to claim third place in the Cerebral Palsy (CP) European Championships.

Bobby was shot dead after a gunman stormed Bray boxing club on June 5. Gardaí believe the 50-year-old was gunned down in a case of mistaken identity. Also injured was Pete Taylor, father of Olympic boxing gold-medallist Katie, and another gym-goer.

The FAI congratulated Gary Messett and his team. In a tweet, it said: "They've done it! Ireland's CP Team have beaten the hosts Netherlands to claim the bronze medal at the 2018 IFCPF European Championships. Goals from Gary Messett and Aaron Tier ensured (Ireland) beat Netherlands 2-1. Well done."

Gary Messett was among the chief mourners at his father's funeral and gave a moving eulogy, in which he described his dad as "one of a kind".

Before the tournament, he said: "I lost my father a month-and-a-half ago. All my family are coming over to support me, though. To be able to captain the team will be a great honour. I'm hoping to do the best I can for my team, my family and my friends."

Irish Independent