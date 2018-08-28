Gary Mabbutt was forced to return home for surgery after a rat gnawed through his toe while asleep on holiday in South Africa, the former Tottenham Hotspur captain has revealed.

Gary Mabbutt: 'Rat ate part of my foot while I was asleep'

The gruesome incident occurred while Mabbutt was visiting his daughter at Kruger National Park six weeks ago, and was followed by seven days in a UK hospital.

Mabbutt, who won 16 England caps, suffers from type 1 diabetes and has lost some of the feeling in his feet so was unaware until he woke up.

"I've gone to sleep and during the night a rat has come into the bedroom, climbed into the bed and has decided to chew on my foot," Mabbutt told BBC Radio 5 live.

"It's made quite a big hole in my toe, going down to the bone, and ate underneath my foot.

"It bit my daughter's thumb first in the other bedroom, and then she came into me and said 'Dad, something's bitten me'. Being in Africa, you think of snakes and scorpions."

Gary Mabbutt won the FA Cup with Tottenham in 1991

"Unfortunately the rat had had a nice meal and I hadn't been able to feel it," Mabbutt added.

The former Tottenham defender still requires a daily visit to hospital to receive intravenous treatment to clear up his injuries.

Spurs legend Mabbutt played 611 games for the club despite being told aged 17 that he would never football again as a result of his diabetes.

Mabbutt injects himself with insulin seven times per day, and test his blood 10 times per day.

In 2016, he had emergency surgery after blocked arteries almost caused him to lose a leg and he can no longer run nor kick a football.

Mabbutt was one of the former Tottenham players who were involved in their farewell to White Hart Lane in May 2017, as the club await to move into their redeveloped new home on the site of the old stadium.

