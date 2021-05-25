Gareth Southgate not expecting England’s Harry Kane to switch clubs during Euros

England manager Gareth Southgate does not expect any possible transfer of Tottenham striker Harry Kane to happen during the European Championship.

Kane is reported to have told Spurs he wants to leave this summer and was keen for his future to be sorted before the tournament begins in a couple of weeks.

That always looked unlikely, not least because Tottenham will not let their star man, who is under contract for another three years, go without a fight, but also because of the short timeframe.

The timing of the leak from Kane’s camp over his desire to leave his boyhood club was surprising given it will almost certainly drag on over the summer and possibly provide a distraction to the Three Lions’ campaign.

Expand Close Gareth Southgate does not expect Harry Kane, right, to leave Tottenham during the European Championship (Nick Potts/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gareth Southgate does not expect Harry Kane, right, to leave Tottenham during the European Championship (Nick Potts/PA)

Southgate has no question marks over Kane’s focus for the tournament, but does not think any possible transfer will happen until it has finished.

The England boss said: “I don’t feel I need to talk to Harry Kane regarding focus or professionalism. He has one goal with us and that’s to win the European Championship.

“He knows how important that is at this moment in time. What’s happening at his club is a matter for him and Tottenham. He’s made some statements in the last few days, but that is out of the way now.

“It’s very unlikely that transfer deals will be done while we are away. It’s different when we meet up in September and I’m very realistic that you can’t stop phones ringing, but most deals will be done at the end of the tournament or in the first week before it starts.

“I would expect most deals in terms of our players to be done after the tournament.”

PA Media