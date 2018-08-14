Gareth Bale's sensational Champions League final overhead kicks not even on shortlist for UEFA goal of the season

Gareth Bale's stunning overhead kick in the Champions League final has been overlooked in a goal of the season poll conducted by UEFA.

The Wales international scored with a brilliant acrobatic effort - one of two he scored in the game - as Real Madrid beat Liverpool in Kiev to claim their 13th European crown.

Despite the sensational nature of the strike, it is another brilliant overhead kick, by Cristiano Ronaldo, which has been nominated as the Champions League entrant for the 2017-18 vote on UEFA.com, the European governing body's website.

Ronaldo, then also of Real Madrid, performed his bicycle kick as the Spanish giants beat Juventus - the club he has since joined - 3-0 in the first leg of their quarter-final tie in Turin.

UEFA's technical observers said the goal was "an extraordinary display of technique and athleticism".

The shortlist features 11 goals in total, one from each of the competitions run by UEFA.

England international Lucy Bronze is nominated for the volley she scored in Lyon's victory over her former club Manchester City in the semi-finals of the Women's Champions League.

England Under-19 international Elliot Pemberton also makes the list following a fine piece of skill and left-foot strike against Turkey.

The first of the three goals scored by Tottenham's Christian Eriksen in Denmark's 5-1 win over the Republic of Ireland a World Cup qualifying play-off in Dublin is also included.

Press Association