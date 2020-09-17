Gareth Bale set to top list of Premier League’s biggest earners

| 17.8°C Dublin
Gareth Bale will comfortably become the Premier League’s top earner when his return to Tottenham is confirmed.
Reported to be on an eye-popping £500,000 per week at Real Madrid, the PA news agency looks at the current top wages in the Premier League.
âï¸ Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed a new three-year contract!— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 15, 2020
â¤ï¸ @Aubameyang7
Fresh from inspiring Mikel Arteta’s side to the FA Cup and Community Shield, the Arsenal captain this week finally put pen to paper on a new and improved three-year deal worth a reported £375,000 per week.
United made the Spain international the world’s best-paid goalkeeper last September, ending widespread speculation about his future – albeit temporarily. Dean Henderson’s return to the club after shining for Sheffield United has put pressure on the position of a player said to be earning around £375,000 per week.
Season prep is 🔛â½ #M1Ã #YaGunnersYa @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/D2DEXk5AcE— Mesut Ãzil (@MesutOzil1088) September 5, 2020
While you might question the logic of paying Aubameyang so much at 31 – the same age as Bale – the Gunners are surely going to get better value out of him than Ozil. The World Cup winner has not been playing under Arteta and still has a year to run on his £350,000 weekly wages.
The reigning PFA Player of the Year is reported to be on £330,000 per week at Manchester City when guaranteed bonuses are factored in. Talks are reportedly under way about extending the Belgian star’s deal at the Etihad Stadium.
Kai Havertz x The Pride of London. 🤝#HiKai pic.twitter.com/OsXXaRQhFM— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 5, 2020
The biggest signing of the summer to date, the Germany international is reportedly taking home a weekly salary of £310,000. The 21-year-old joined from Bayer Leverkusen for a fee rising to £70million at the start of the month and made his debut against Brighton on Monday.
PA Media