Gardaí search Limerick sports grounds amid alleged match fixing probe

The FAI are awaiting a report from gardai after pictures emerged of officers conducting an investigation into alleged match fixing centred around a sports ground in Limerick.

A Twitter post from an official account of the Gardai showed members of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau 'at the conclusion of a search operation that was carried out today at a sports ground in Limerick in relation to an investigation into match fixing. Local Garda members also assisted in the search.'

The search is related to football matters and the FAI last night made a statement which said: "The FAI are aware of the developments and are awaiting a report from the Gardai."

A more substantive update is expected in the next week.

