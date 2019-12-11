Gardaí investigating, FAI stepping up security as workers targeted by threatening letters

The embattled association, which last week revealed its massive €55m debt, is concerned about staff safety at the west Dublin campus.

In an email to staff, interim executive lead Paul Cooke said the FAI was working in “close partnership with gardaí” in relation to a “number of postal incidents” received at its headquarters within a 48-hour period.

It is understood that the letters made a series of threats to staff working at the organisation. Mr Cooke said the association was putting “certain safety measures” in place as a “precautionary mechanism”.

The controversy over the FAI’s financial troubles continued as it yesterday cancelled a planned appearance at the Oireachtas Sports Committee to discuss the matter.

In his message to staff, Mr Cooke insisted safety was the FAI's priority and said there may be disruption as security carry out a risk assessment following the postal incidents.

"The staff involved have been fully supported and have co-operated with the gardaí in their investigations into these matters," Mr Cooke said.

"With this in mind, a full review over the coming days will commence in the... FAI HQ building. You may see an increase in security, again, as a precautionary measure.

"We ask that everyone fully co-operates with the measures put in place and to speak with the senior executive in your area should you have any questions or concerns."

The FAI said it would not be commenting on the nature of the suspicious letters.

Fine Gael TD Noel Rock said the FAI should do whatever is necessary to protect staff from any incidents of intimidation.

"Staff safety should be a priority, and their safety and welfare are paramount," Mr Rock said. "At the end of the day these are normal people doing normal jobs and don't deserve to be threatened."

Mr Cooke's message to staff was sent on Friday, the day the FAI revealed its massive €55m debt. It was also revealed that former CEO John Delaney got a €462,000 exit package.

Separately, it has emerged that John Earley is to vacate his position on the board of the FAI with an announcement expected this week.

Mr Earley will follow the lead of Donal Conway by indicating that he will be stepping down. They both served as board members during the stewardship of Mr Delaney.

Also yesterday, the FAI cancelled its planned appearance at the Oireachtas Sports Committee to discuss the association's financial troubles. In a letter to the committee, Mr Cooke said the FAI board's priority was to refinance its debt so it could secure jobs and protect the future of football here.

He also said the association was focused on appointing an independent chair of the board and three independent members. "For these reasons we are not in a position to attend on the date you have provided as the appropriate representatives from the FAI are not available to attend," he added.

Mr Cooke assured the committee the FAI would appear when the "appropriate representatives" are next available.

However, chair of the Oireachtas Sport Committee Fergus O'Dowd raised questions over the FAI cancelling their appearance at the last minute.

"I don't know what they are afraid of," the Louth TD said. "Yes, there will be significant scrutiny but we will be looking to the future of the [FAI]."

Mr O'Dowd said the FAI was assured questioning would not affect any Garda probe or people's right to due process. "We still want them to come in and they have offered to come in at a later date," he added.

Sports Minister Mr Ross also turned down an opportunity to appear before the committee.

Yesterday, Labour Party Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin hosted a briefing in Leinster House which heard from Denis Hynes of Siptu, who highlighted the concerns of employees in Abbotstown.

Mr Hynes said staff had been told there would have to be job losses as a result of the association's financial woes.

Professional Footballers Association of Ireland (PFAI) general secretary Stephen McGuinness questioned why there had been no apologies from Mr Delaney or any of the board members for the dire state of the FAI's finances.

Mr McGuinness also warned that a "generation of players" will be lost because of the debt incurred by the FAI.

"I worry about parents who will look at the sport and send their kids elsewhere. They want to be the next Troy Parrott, or the next Robbie Keane, but we won't be able to provide it due to the debt," he added.

There was also a discussion about taking grassroots football and the League of Ireland away from the FAI's control, and leaving the association to only oversee the international teams.

