Galway United keen to make sure there is a senior women’s side from the city in the WNL next season

Galway United have revealed they will begin talks with potential stakeholders to see elite women’s football continue in the region.

The First Division side have also said the Comer Group, who currently own 85pc of the club, have conveyed their commitment to support the continuation of senior and underage women’s football in the west.

On Sunday, Galway WFC announced they would not be applying for inclusion in next season’s Women’s National League.

The club cited ‘additional costs’ as a factor in their decision. However, Independent.ie understands Galway United are keen to take over the women’s side and become the seventh club in the country to have men’s and women’s sides run by one club.

“We will now begin the process of dialogue with all interested stakeholders, which will require the co-operation of all those in Galway who wish to see elite women’s football thrive,” Galway United said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

“Galway United are committed to the development and growth of women’s football in Galway. In addition, Luke Comer and Comer Group have expressed their commitment to support the continuation of women’s football at both senior and underage levels in Galway.

"Galway United and indeed all clubs in League of Ireland football can fully understand the significant challenges, both financial and operational, associated with fielding senior and underage squads on a national level.

“The resources and logistics involved in running three more teams at national level is hugely significant and, as such, would be unmanageable with our current staffing levels and volunteer pool.

“Galway United is an all-inclusive football club, a club for all of us, and we will be united. We thank all involved in Galway WFC for the significant contribution they have made over the years, and we prepare for a new chapter of men's and women’s football in Galway.”

On Sunday, Galway WFC said: “It is imperative that elite women’s football remains in the region next season and we hope that other individuals or entities will take up the mantle to continue the tradition of senior and underage women’s football in Galway in 2023.”