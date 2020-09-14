| 15.4°C Dublin

Galway girl steering the Red ship

New skipper Fahey hoping to lead her Anfield club back into the top flight

Three decades after Ronnie Whelan wore the armband as captain of Liverpool, Niamh Fahey has the honour of being the next Irish native holding that position

Aidan Fitzmaurice

As a kid growing up in Galway, it was the poster of Michael Owen on the wall that marked out her territory as a Liverpool fan.

Now, at the age of 32, wide-eyed teenage admiration is gone and a Zoom call with Jurgen Klopp and club icon Steven Gerrard is work, not idle pleasure for Niamh Fahey.

Three decades after Ronnie Whelan wore the armband as captain of Liverpool FC, Fahey has the honour of being the next Irish native holding that position, with the Reds' Women's team.