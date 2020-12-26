Gabriel ruled out of three Arsenal games by Covid-19 protocols

Arsenal defender Gabriel will be forced to miss the next three matches due to self-isolation under Covid protocols, the club have announced.

The Brazilian has been flagged as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus and as well as Saturday’s clash with Chelsea, will also sit out games against Brighton and West Brom.

Compatriots David Luiz and Willian were also ruled out of the Chelsea game by illness, though the club clarified they had tested negative for Covid-19.

🗞 Updates on the following playersâ¦



Gabriel - COVID close contact, now isolating and will miss the next three matches



David Luiz and Willian - both are unwell but have both recently tested negative



We will continue to monitor, support and assess their conditions #ARSCHE pic.twitter.com/E3pCHbQ1OH — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 26, 2020

The club tweeted: “Updates on the following players – Gabriel – COVID close contact, now isolating and will miss the next three matches.

“David Luiz and Willian – both are unwell but have both recently tested negative. We will continue to monitor, support and assess their conditions.”

PA Media