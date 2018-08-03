Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus has signed a new deal with Manchester City which ties him to the Premier League champions until 2023.

Gabriel Jesus signs new contract to keep him at Man City until 2023

The new deal extends his previous contract by two years.

The 21-year-old joined City in January 2017 and has since scored 24 goals in 53 matches.

He told the club's official website: "I would like to thank the fans for the welcome and for how well they have treated me.

"I can say that it was the best decision I've made in my life to come to Manchester City because whilst I'm here I'm improving as a professional and as a person."

Online Editors