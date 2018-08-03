Gabriel Jesus extends Manchester City contract to 2023

Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus has extended his Manchester City deal until 2023, describing his move to the Etihad Stadium as “the best decision” of his life.

Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus has extended his Manchester City deal until 2023, describing his move to the Etihad Stadium as “the best decision” of his life.

Jesus’ new deal adds two more years to his previous contract, with the 21-year-old having joined the reigning Premier League champions in January 2017.

City set a new club transfer record by splashing out £60million to recruit Riyad Mahrez from Leicester this summer, and will consider securing Jesus on new terms another important boost.

Gabriel Jesus, pictured, has committed his future to Manchester City until 2023 (Adam Davy/PA)

“I can say that it was the best decision I’ve made in my life to come to Manchester City because whilst I’m here I’m improving as a professional and as a person,” Jesus told the club’s official website.

“I would like to thank the fans for the welcome and for how well they have treated me.

“Also thanks to the club for being so organised and focused since I arrived.

“(Manager) Pep (Guardiola) had an important role in my signing, but also the club. City is a huge club and it is getting bigger and bigger so I just want to say thanks for everything. I hope that I can keep making the fans happy.”

Jesus has hit 24 goals in 53 matches since his January 2017 arrival at City, leaving director of football Txiki Begiristain purring over the Brazil star’s new contract.

“Gabriel is undoubtedly one of the best young forwards in world football, so to have him commit his future to us is a huge boost,” said Begiristain.

“There’s so much variety in his game. I know how much Pep enjoys working with him and I am really looking forward to watching his development in the coming years.”

Press Association