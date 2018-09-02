Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus insists no player can feel his place is safe after Leroy Sane was dropped from the squad.

Gabriel Jesus admits any player can be left out at Manchester City

The Germany international, who arrived last summer in a £45million deal, did not even make the bench for the 2-1 home victory over Newcastle.

Sane had featured in City’s four previous matches this season, although his only start in the Community Shield final saw him hauled off at half-time.

Pep Guardiola has responded to leaving Leroy Sane out of his Manchester City squad to face Newcastle.



More: https://t.co/m7zWROKnFl pic.twitter.com/KIUCU4Yk2s — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 2, 2018

Reports at the weekend suggested Pep Guardiola had not been impressed with his attitude and application – something the manager denied in his post-match press conference – but it appears the 22-year-old has some work to do to get back into favour.

Jesus admits it is a wake-up call for all the players.

“It is normal with this amazing squad (a player can be left out),” said the Brazil international.

+3 points great win 🤙🏽💪🏽⚽️ pic.twitter.com/jeXdBXYmya — Gabriel Jesus (@gabrieljesus33) September 1, 2018

“On Saturday it was Sane, but in the future, it’s going to be me or other players too.

“I’m going to work hard to avoid that from happening to me, though.

“We all know the quality Sane has, his importance in the club but it’s the beginning of the season, it’s normal that some players have started stronger or are more fit than others.

“I just hope when he comes back to the team he’s at 100 per cent and he’s able to help us as he’s always done.”

Press Association