Gabbiadini completes £12million switch to Sampdoria

Manolo Gabbiadini has completed his £12million move from Southampton to Sampdoria.

Signed from Napoli in January 2017, the 27-year-old hit the ground running at St Mary’s and netted a brace in the EFL Cup final defeat to Manchester United.

Gabbiadini also scored a crucial goal against Swansea as Southampton beat the drop last season, but the Italy international has struggled for game time and form during his time with Saints.

The popular striker failed to make a single appearance after Ralph Hasenhuttl was appointed manager last month and has now joined Sampdoria in a deal Press Association Sport understands is worth £12million.

Gabbiadini scored 12 goals in 60 appearances during his time at Saints and joins Sampdoria, who lie seventh in Serie A, for a second spell.

The Italian’s exit is part of a January reshuffle being undertaken by Saints boss Hasenhuttl.

Club captain Steven Davis has joined Rangers on loan for the rest of the season, while defender Wesley Hoedt and goalkeeper Fraser Forster are free to leave.

Press Association