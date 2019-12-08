Funding to be restored to grassroots football to tune of €2m - Shane Ross

Minister Shane Ross has been under pressure to find a way to restore funding to community development officers.

State funding of the FAI - which amounted to €2.9m in 2018 - was suspended amid the serious questions raised about it’s governance and finances.

It was revealed on Friday that the FAI has huge liabilities of €55m and that former chief executive John Delaney’s exit package amounted to €462,000.

This evening Mr Ross told Independent.ie: "As repeatedly stated, funding to the FAI cannot be restored until they have completed a massive overhaul of their corporate governance and their leadership.

"However, I am committed to ensuring that players around the country do not suffer."

He pointed to an announcement earlier this week of an alternative mechanism to ensure funding of €195,000 could be restored to the women’s national team.

Mr Ross added: "We are now at an advanced stage of ensuring over €2m can be channelled through an intermediary to fund our community based development officers and their programmes.

"This will ensure grass root football continues to be supported regardless on of our ongoing issues with the FAI," he said.

The plan is to be finalised in the next two weeks and the funds will be allocated to cover the cost of around 60 development officers and their programmes.

Online Editors