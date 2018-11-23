Fully-fit squad causes selection dilemma for Everton boss Silva

Everton manager Marco Silva admits he has a selection headache ahead of him with his squad at full fitness.

On-loan centre-back Kurt Zouma returns after being ineligible last time out against parent club Chelsea but will have to displace Michael Keane, who returned to the England side in the last international break, and £28million summer signing Yerry Mina.

Fellow defenders Phil Jagielka, the club captain, and 22-year-old Mason Holgate are fighting to even get a place on the bench while Gylfi Sigurdsson, Andre Gomes and Ademola Lookman have returned to fitness to give Silva a full complement of players ahead of the visit of Cardiff.

“For sure it will give me a good headache,” said the Everton boss.

“Zouma, before the last match, is doing a fantastic performance every time and growing like our squad is growing.

“Michael Keane is different to the one who started pre-season. He is improving.

“Tomorrow I have to take the decision but it is a good issue for me. Big competition between them is something you have to have inside our squad.

“It’s a normal situation for a club like us. We did what we did in the market because we wanted competition, the players ready to play at each moment.

“It’s good decisions for me, a good headache for me. It reflects the quality we have.

“They are all available, which is a good sign for us. That means they are working very hard.

“If you have good competition within your squad you have a good headache to decide the best XI.

“This is a good moment because we are working with 27 players and they are all available.

“They know this moment it is not easy to play, the players who are playing have to work hard – as do the players who aren’t playing.

“It is good for me and important to keep working.”

Press Association