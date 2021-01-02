Fulham's trip to Burnley postponed after further positive Coivd cases at the London club

Fulham boss Scott Parker had to isolate after a member of his household tested positive (Stu Forster/PA)

A number of further positive Covid-19 cases at Fulham have resulted in Sunday’s Premier League match against Burnley being postponed.

The news comes three days after the Cottagers’ scheduled match against Tottenham was also called off following an outbreak at the London club.

A Fulham statement read: “Following further new positive results returned from the most recent Covid-19 tests, the club can confirm that this Sunday’s away fixture at Burnley has been postponed after discussions with the Premier League and advice from medical teams.”

The Premier League’s stance remains that continuing with the season as planned is the right option.

A statement read: “With the health of players and staff the priority, the League and Fulham will agree a further action plan to control the outbreak to allow the club to resume their season safely.

“Players and staff will now be retested as part of a revised testing schedule.

“With low numbers of positive tests across the overwhelming majority of clubs, the League continues to have confidence in its Covid-19 protocols, fully backed by the Government, to enable fixtures to be played as scheduled.

“The League wishes those with Covid-19 a safe and speedy recovery and will rearrange Fulham’s two postponed games as soon as possible.”

PA Media