Fulham in business as five arrive at Craven Cottage

Fulham made a significant statement about their Premier League intentions on transfer deadline day, with five new signings ahead of their top-flight return.

The Cottagers had already welcomed a handful of major arrivals to the club during the window – led by Jean-Michael Seri, Andre Schurrle and Alfie Mawson – and continued to be busy as the clock ran down.

Goalkeeper Sergio Rico and midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa joined, with loan deals for Manchester United’ Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Atletico Madrid’s Luciano Vietto also wrapped up alongside Joe Bryan’s arrival from Bristol City.

Since the end of their promotion-winning campaign Fulham have now added an entire team’s worth of new talent, at an estimated cost of more than £100million.

Rico, a one-cap Spain international, was a surprise addition to the squad after agreeing a season-long loan and looks sure to be installed as the club’s new number one.

Vice-chairman Tony Khan told the club website: “Sergio is a world-class goalkeeper, and thus, his services have been in great demand. He answers our mandate of making our squad the strongest and deepest it can be as we face top Premier League opposition.”

Anguissa’s deal still requires a work permit to be completed and was processed after the 5pm deadline – Fulham and Marseille having filed a deal sheet to allow the extra time.

The Cameroon international, who reportedly cost more than £20million, said: “I am delighted to have signed for Fulham.

“This is a new chapter in my career and one I’m really looking forward to. I hope to bring my qualities to this new project. I like a challenge and I will ensure that I give my very best to my team, the club, and the supporters.”

Deal sheets were also required for Vietto, who spent last season on loan with Valencia, and Fosu-Mensah, the Red Devils defender who turned out for Crystal Palace in 2017/18.

Left-back Bryan, who had been close to signing for Aston Villa just days ago, put the finishing touches to a £6million deal and like his new employers will get the chance to prove his Premier League credentials this term.

Press Association