From Teesside to Texas, via Juventus, how Bray's Ronnie O’Brien made the transition from MLS star to hosting this week’s $8.1m PGA Tour event

In a previous life Ronnie O’Brien rubbed shoulders with Alessandro Del Piero and Filippo Inzaghi at the Stadio delle Alpi, but this week he’s been greeting the illustrious names of the PGA Tour in the locker room at TPC Craig Ranch, host venue of the Byron Nelson.

It’s the latest chapter in the sporting life less ordinary of the Bray man who left Ireland for Teesside and ended up in Texas.

Along a winding road, he was part of one of Brian Kerr’s underage success stories, his move to Middlesbrough turned sour, he joined Juventus on a five-year deal, almost won Time Magazine’s man of the century in a manipulated vote, before multiple loan spells eventually led him to the Dallas Burn, where he excelled in the MLS.

When he quit football, at 30, he transitioned into the life as a golf professional as naturally as he’d trap a ball with his right foot.

He now occupies the office of Director of Golf at Craig Ranch in McKinney County, 30 minutes north of Dallas, the city where he made the greatest impact in the MLS.

Dallas always felt comfortable for O’Brien, who first moved over in 2002, expecting to stay for a couple of months, but almost 20 years later it’s very much his hometown.

“When I came over here first, people were always asking me ‘what (are you doing)?’, but every decision I made was to hopefully make me happier.

“When I came over here I wasn’t looking to stay long term. I was just looking to come over for a couple of months and get fit and go back to Europe, because I still had a contract (with Juventus).

“I came over and I enjoyed the feel, I enjoyed the lifestyle. I played golf a couple of times when we were looking around. I just really enjoyed it,” he says, with his Irish accent occasionally breaking through his Texas drawl.

“It was almost an easy step, because I thought the lifestyle would be so good and it was. My wife’s Irish, we grew up together, she came over here and loved it. I had three kids born over here now, it’s a good lifestyle for them. I can’t really complain, it’s been a good move.”

Hosting the $8.1m Byron Nelson is a big deal for the club and the naturally talented 42-year-old, who took up the game in his 20s as a way of filling time after his midweek training sessions were over.

Craig Ranch has hosted events on the Korn Ferry Tour, but O’Brien is proud to show off “the property” on the big stage for the first time. He’s been busy in the lead-up, making sure the course is in pristine condition, and overseeing renovation work to repair the damage caused by a rare early-season snowfall .

O’Brien took up his current position 18 months ago after working as head professional at neighbouring Maridoe Golf Club, where Jordan Spieth and Will Zalatoris are members. The Wicklow man is at home in his world.

Even when he was playing football with Dallas, the professional golfers in the Lone Star State formed part of his social scene. Less familiar to him are the Irish in north Texas this week.

“A lot of players playing in the field were actually members of the course I used to work at. I never met Pádraig before, but I met him last night in the locker room,” he says, speaking earlier this week. “His house is actually only 10 minutes from where I grew up. We had a quick chat about that. I met Séamus Power for the first time. And then there’s Darren Reynolds who’s caddying for another American, he’s from Bray, so there’s quite an Irish connection.”

He prefers to talk about his second career these days, but his first was too remarkable a journey to ignore, especially considering he was still getting the bus to St Brendan’s College in Bray in his sixth year in school.

Brian Kerr recalls watching him on an Irish schools team that defeated England in 1997. O’Brien was still playing schoolboy football for St Josephs when he was drafted into a star-studded U-18s squad, which included Robbie Keane, Richard Dunne and Stephen McPhail and would go on to win the European Championships the following summer in Cyprus.

“He probably wasn’t always pleased that he wasn’t always in the starting XI,” says Kerr, who had Richie Partridge as his first-choice on the wing and a squad full of first-team players across England’s top two tiers. Kerr has long since lost touch with O’Brien.

The fast, tricky midfielder earned his move to Middlesbrough around the time of the first call-up by Kerr but an unproductive two-year deal was cut short before the end of his contract, with the player and his manager, Bryan Robson, exchanging barbs in the papers.

But as one door closed, another more prestigious one opened, with Paul Merson’s agent Steve Kutner somewhere in the middle as the link man.

Less than two years after playing in the DDSL, O’Brien signed a five-year contract to join Juventus in a deal reported to be worth £3,000 a week. After keeping fit with Pat Delvin’s Bray Wanderers squad in the spring of 1999, O’Brien flew out to a pre-season training camp with Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

The dream move didn’t have a Roy of the Rovers ending, but there was a handful of pre-season friendly appearances that summer and 15-minutes of competitive action in the semi-final second leg of the InterToto Cup.

Those fleeting moments in the famous black-and-white shirt against Rostov can still be found online with ‘Ronald’ O’Brien not looking out of place as he worked the right-side of midfield alongside Del Piero, Inzaghi and Edgar Davids.

Loan spells at Swiss side Lugano, lower division Crotone and Lecco, as well as Dundee United followed, but it wasn’t until O’Brien got a taste of the American dream he really established himself.

His skill, speed and aggressive running made him shine in the Texas sun. For those few seasons with Dallas, and later with Toronto FC and San Jose Earthquakes, he was one of the leading attacking midfielders in the league, earning his place on All Star teams in 2004, 2005 and 2007. But a serious knee injury hindered his spell in Toronto and when Steve Staunton made contact to invite him to join Ireland’s tour of the US in 2007, he was still working on his fitness.

After a successful first season with the Earthquakes, O’Brien found the plates had shifted when it came to negotiating his financial terms of his second year just before pre-season began. The club’s hard line squeezed O’Brien out – and suddenly he was without a club, but not without options.

America wasn’t just the springboard for his football career, by the time he quit the beautiful game he had a plus handicap on the fairways. Where many players struggle at the end of one career, the transition for O’Brien felt natural.

“I fell in love with the game. There was a lot of good players on the team, and then I met a lot of local golf pros from playing,” he says.

“And when I retired, I was figuring out what my next step would be, when I moved back to Dallas. All my friends were the golf pros, so I became a golf pro,” he says matter-of-factly now

He holds such a passion for the game, you wonder if he regrets not discovering his talent sooner.

“If I’d taken it up when I was younger and showed some talent, would it have been something I might have pursued? Probably. I don’t regret what I did, I don’t regret the sport I played. So yes, and no.

“It’s great that I played a sport my whole life and sort of transitioned into a different one, so I’ve always been around sport, which is pretty cool. My last two office jobs, if you wanna call it that, were on a football field and the other being a golf course, so I can’t complain too much.”

He brought some of his club members golfing in Ireland in 2019 and hopes to return this year to catch up with family and friends, if Covid regulations allow.

He was one of the few member of Kerr’s kids would didn’t make it back for the 20-year reunion in 1998 organised by the Soccer Writers Association. The former St Pat’s manager joked this week that they’d have to move the 25th anniversary gathering to Texas.

If they did, they’d find their former team-mate at ease and thriving in his second career.

“I always say southern hospitality is pretty good and it certainly is here in Texas.”