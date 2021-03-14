From rabona rocket to red card remorse – Erik Lamela is derby hero and villain

Erik Lamela scored a brilliant goal in the derby against Arsenal before getting sent off (Dan Mullan/PA)

Tottenham’s Erik Lamela was a hero and villain for Tottenham in their north London derby loss to Arsenal on Sunday.

Here, the PA news agency details the Argentinian’s eventful game.

19 mins: Comes on as replacement for the injured Son Heung-min.

Lamela . Rabona. North London Derby 😲pic.twitter.com/jSRltpxtha — Sky Sports (@SkySports) March 14, 2021

33 mins: Scores a stunning goal, threading a left-footed rabona kick through the legs of Thomas Partey in a crowd penalty area and into the bottom far corner.

69 mins: Booked for foul on Thomas Partey.

Lamela's eventful afternoon ended with his dismissal (Nick Potts/PA)

Lamela's eventful afternoon ended with his dismissal (Nick Potts/PA)

71 mins: Heads tamely at Bernd Leno.

76 mins: Sent off after receiving second yellow card for catching Kieran Tierney in the face with his forearm.

What they said

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp saluted Lamela’s world-class finish at half-time.

He said: “This is one of the best goals I’ve ever seen in the Premier League. We’ve seen 30-yarders, we’ve seen great volleys, we’ve seen great team goals, but we’ve never seen anything like this.

“He did it in a Europa League game a few years back, but the audacity to do it in a north London derby, the improvisation there as it comes behind him – rabona, as they call it – is absolutely world-class.

Jamie Redknapp celebrates scoring a fine goal against Arsenal during a north London derby in 2004 (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Jamie Redknapp celebrates scoring a fine goal against Arsenal during a north London derby in 2004 (Sean Dempsey/PA)

“It’s an amazing piece of skill because as it comes back to him, he has to work his feet really quickly. He stuns it. He know it has to go low, it goes through (Thomas) Partey’s legs and goes into the corner.”

Fellow pundit and former Arsenal midfielder Freddie Ljungberg added on Sky: “The goal is insane. It’s probably the best one I’ve ever seen, the technique, the power and keeping it down – he even gets a bit of curl on it to take it back in. It’s insane – but it’s a north London derby, so it’s great.”

