| 0.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

From qualification heaven to quarantine hell – How changes in Ireland’s Covid regulations hit Roberto Lopes

Shamrock Rovers star details frustration of unexpected hotel stay

Roberto Lopes of Shamrock Rovers during the recent SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against St Patrick's Athletic at Tallaght Stadium. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand
There is a small outdoor exercise area Expand

Close

Roberto Lopes of Shamrock Rovers during the recent SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against St Patrick's Athletic at Tallaght Stadium. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Roberto Lopes of Shamrock Rovers during the recent SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against St Patrick's Athletic at Tallaght Stadium. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

There is a small outdoor exercise area

There is a small outdoor exercise area

/

Roberto Lopes of Shamrock Rovers during the recent SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against St Patrick's Athletic at Tallaght Stadium. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Daniel McDonnell Twitter Email

Tuesday, March 30 should have been a red-letter day in  the life of Roberto Lopes.

The Shamrock Rovers defender is now an international footballer with Cape Verde Islands, the homeland of his father, and the country is on a high after qualifying for the African Cup of Nations for just the third time.

But as his team-mates celebrated together after an away victory in Mozambique, the 28-year-old was stuck in hotel quarantine back in his native Dublin, relying on a WhatsApp video call to get a flavour of the moment.

Privacy