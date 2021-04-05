Tuesday, March 30 should have been a red-letter day in the life of Roberto Lopes.

The Shamrock Rovers defender is now an international footballer with Cape Verde Islands, the homeland of his father, and the country is on a high after qualifying for the African Cup of Nations for just the third time.

But as his team-mates celebrated together after an away victory in Mozambique, the 28-year-old was stuck in hotel quarantine back in his native Dublin, relying on a WhatsApp video call to get a flavour of the moment.

Just 72 hours earlier, he was in Cape Verde playing all 90 minutes of a crucial victory over Cameroon that brought them to the brink.

But he had learned before that game that a change in Irish regulations was going to make the March international window memorable for all of the wrong reasons. “The joy of qualifying has been dampened by everything that has happened,” he says.

Lopes is speaking from his hotel room in the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Santry, his designated base since last Saturday week when he alighted from his connecting flight home via Lisbon to be met by plain clothes immigration officers who escorted him to his baggage claim and then into arrivals where army officers were waiting to direct the Crumlin native towards a bus outside the terminal.

With the army vehicle following in convoy, he was the only passenger on the service to the Crowne Plaza, arriving the day after three people had left mandatory quarantine at the same venue. It has proved to be a surreal experience, frustrating because it was so unexpected.

He’ll undergo a test tomorrow that should facilitate his departure within 24 hours, but Lopes feels he could have been let go earlier and has taken legal advice related to the definition of what constitutes a tenth day.

During the course of his stay, he’s learned a lot about the terms and conditions of legislation that has kept him in a confined space that can only be left for three 15-minute fresh air intervals per day. “A nice room,” he accepts, before adding, “but it’s getting smaller every day.”

A fortnight ago, he was oblivious to what was coming. He left Ireland to make the 4,300km journey to the island at the westernmost point of Africa, with a stopover in Portugal. His girlfriend did call when he got there to send a news report related to mandatory hotel quarantine but Lopes assumed he would be covered under the elite sportsperson exemption.

But from 4.0 am on the Friday, there was new guidance related to hotel quarantine for travellers coming from Category 2 countries. “The club contacted me and realised I could be in a bit of bother, that I might have to do that quarantine so they needed to get me home as quickly as possible.”

A common sense agreement was brokered between Rovers and the Cape Verde FA. Given that Lopes had travelled that far, he would play the first leg of a double-header that meant the world to him and then return home to limit the time he spent out of the Rovers fold. The Cape Verde FA are paying the hotel bill with the help of FIFA.

He played a big role in the Cameroon game and then said goodbye to his team-mates as they headed onwards for Mozambique. But he still thought there might be a case for avoiding the hotel experience. That hope was quickly dashed.

Personal attempts to appeal by going through a process via a state liaison officer (SLO) based in the hotel proved unsuccessful, as did representations to Sport Ireland with the help of Rovers and the PFAI.



The bottom line was that the elite sports exemption did not apply to category 2 countries. He’s aware that members of the horse racing fraternity coming from Dubai are in the same hotel. The high-profile case of the two women returning from a cosmetic surgery-related trip has raised awareness of the Dubai boundaries.

Lopes’ appeal was based on three negative tests in a short time-frame; one before travelling to Cape Verde, another upon arrival ahead of the Cameroon game, where he was operating within a team bubble, and then another on his return to Dublin. One SLO on site even gave him positive vibes about his chances.

Yet the result has always been a firm ‘no’ on the basis that ten days is the earliest release date. On the grapevine, the only positive appeal Lopes has heard about is a truck driver who had a paperwork issue.

“I don’t feel like I’ve broken the law or made an unnecessary journey,” he says. “My understanding of the quarantine was that it was for unnecessary travel. I do understand that. But I think some of the reasons for travelling are being lost. I think you should at least be allowed to quarantine at home after your first negative test.”

Lopes has argued that a professional athlete needs an environment to suit that lifestyle, with fitness and dietary requirements that will directly impact his ability to do his job.

There is a small outdoor exercise area but the loose ground, the hilly sections and the presence of a few trees in the midst of it mean that – from his perspective – it’s unsafe for proper training.

It’s also not uncommon for a number of other residents to have booked a slot for the same timeframe which further reduces the space available to stretch out. The only advantage of doing quarantine in Ireland is that his girlfriend was able to get a skipping rope to the hotel and gym equipment has been sent in also.

“On my first time out exercising, I was on my own,” he explains. “Since then, they let a group of five or six maximum at a time. You can get chatting to other people but you have such a narrow window that it could be two minutes of your time gone so you can’t do too much of that.

“I’ve been trying to keep as fit as I can. I’ve a football that I can bang against the wall. I’ve weights and resistance bands. The area outside, to go jogging in it is like trying to run around a boxing ring. I book every slot I can but, by the third time each day, I don’t want to be outside.

“Each day it gets worse. I’m not really a negative person; I’m a positive person, I’ll chat to anyone but I haven’t been that person in here. Every day someone asks me how I am and I’ll tell them, ‘It’s s**t’. It’s not the staff’s fault here, but every day something happens to make it worse.”

The food situation has veered into tragi-comedy. Lopes takes his conditioning seriously and has a calorie count he needs to hit every day.

Attempts to get bigger portions of a food order he filled out in advance before checking in have proved problematic. Room service top-ups have been needed. There was a saga related to securing a larger helping of porridge in the morning which again culminated with an aid package being sent to his hotel – but securing the use of a suitable bowl became remarkably stressful and complicated.

After a series of calls, a cardboard bowl was dispatched to his room which isn’t much use when you’re pouring boiling hot water into it. “You find yourself asking a lot of questions and you always seem to be left hanging,” he explains.

The end is in sight now, but the definition of day zero has left him convinced the final 24 hours are unnecessary. From his balcony, he can see residential Dublin and normal people going about their daily business in the sun. It’s never seemed so far away.

He’ll never get back the moments in Mozambique he missed, but in the darkest hours has consoled himself with the knowledge that he’s got a pretty strong chance of travelling to next January’s finals in Cameroon.

That should be a happier brand of a once-in-a-lifetime experience.



