From John Giles to Jack Byrne - Inside the area that has produced Dublin's 'street footballers'

John Giles and Jack Byrne are part of a proud tradition of street footballers to come from Dublin&#039;s North Inner City. Expand

John Giles and Jack Byrne are part of a proud tradition of street footballers to come from Dublin&#039;s North Inner City.

Aidan Fitzmaurice

They were born 42 years apart, but they came from the same streets were the same rules and traditions applied.

John Giles learned how to play the game on the concrete of Ormond Square in the north inner city, only a throw-in away from the Liffey. While Wes Hoolahan honed his skills on the narrow streets and laneways around Portland Row.

Despite the lack of green spaces, the area of town stretching from Smithfield, up to Ballybough and across again to the edge of Dublin port, has given birth to generations of talent, mainly small, skilful attacking players with not too many big centre-halves.