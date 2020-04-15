From John Giles to Jack Byrne - Inside the area that has produced Dublin's 'street footballers'

They were born 42 years apart, but they came from the same streets were the same rules and traditions applied.

John Giles learned how to play the game on the concrete of Ormond Square in the north inner city, only a throw-in away from the Liffey. While Wes Hoolahan honed his skills on the narrow streets and laneways around Portland Row.

Despite the lack of green spaces, the area of town stretching from Smithfield, up to Ballybough and across again to the edge of Dublin port, has given birth to generations of talent, mainly small, skilful attacking players with not too many big centre-halves.

There, the term “street footballer” is a badge of honour, not a put-down.

A flow of talent has emerged from Giles through to the 1980s generation such as Curtis Fleming (Ballybough) and Kwame Ampadu (Dorset Street). Through to Hoolahan and Keith Treacy; and on to current heroes Jack Byrne and Graham Burke – two men who managed to win caps for Ireland in Dublin while playing for a Dublin club – to Troy Parrott and Chris Forrester.

The first time he was in the Ireland squad back in 2016, when Jack Byrne was asked who he looked up to, he had one name on his list. “Wes of course, him coming from the inner city,” Byrne said.

Space was tight but that was never an excuse, street football a necessity but also part of the makeup of footballers in the area. In a tribute to local nursery club Belvedere, the then TD for the area, the late Tony Gregory, paraphrased Brendan Behan.

“Dublin’s inner city kids played soccer the most because they had to keep the ball on the ground to avoid breaking the windows of the houses. The ‘high ball and God will direct it’ approach of Gaelic games was simply out of place in the narrow city streets,” Gregory said, noting the contribution that Belvedere made to keeping youngsters from the area out of trouble and focused on sport.

“I just think there are good people and good football people in the community, just helping the kids – and I think it’s shown,” says Byrne.

The current Shamrock Rovers man says locals knew a poor touch could cost the gang the ball and end their match, so you needed to work on that touch. “You’d have to keep the ball down. Kick the ball over the fence and it was going straight in the Tolka,” jokes Byrne.

The narrow streets of the north inner city has always been a real hotbed of football talent. The seven-a-side games played at the Gloucester Diamond are the stuff of local legend, then and now.

Derek Pender, recently retired after a long League of Ireland career, honed his skills there. “Five-a-sides at the Diamond, that was class,” he says.

Giles was born in the heart of the city and it was around Ormond Square where he learned to play. The house, 7a Ormond Square had “two rooms and a pantry where nine of us lived,” Giles recalled. “With so little room in the flats, the parents would send their children out to play as much as possible.

“From the time I was three years of age, I was kicking a ball around with my grandfather. Every hour that passed without a ball at my feet was an hour wasted,” Giles recalled in his autobiography, A Football Man.

“Games would go on for hours, in all weathers, on the ‘pitch’ that was Ormond Square. We used a small ball, a ‘bouncer’ and because that was smaller and harder to control than a normal football, it helped me to develop skills for which I would be grateful later in my football life.”

Hoolahan was the same. “It’s basic stuff, being street-wise. It’s where I learned how to play the way I did,” he says.

“When I was younger I used to practice for an hour, just kicking the ball against the wall, the next-door neighbour was always giving out.

“When we were kids we’d take off our tops and throw them down to make goals, we’d play for as long as we could. When I was a kid we had five-a-sides in Monto and Liberty House, we had Belvedere Youth Club every day from 6-7pm, where you could go in and play indoor football.”

It’s a small part of town with its own borders. The closest a young Giles had to a holiday was staying in the pavilion on Seafield Road in Clontarf, when his uncle was doing some work there.

“It wasn’t exactly Paris but it got my mother out of the Square,” he recalls.

Stephen Elliott, who grew up in Portland Close, around the corner from Hoolahan, and managed to reach the twin peaks of Premier League and international football, recalls the trips to unknown parts of the city to play schoolboy football for Belvedere.

“My dad didn’t drive so I’d need to get lifts, get picked up at the footbridge in Fairview,” says Elliott, a north inner city boy until his family moved to the wilds of Santry when he was 11.

“You’d only be going to somewhere like Ballyfermot but, for me, it seemed like we were going down the country.

“You’d be sitting in the back of a van, sitting on spare tyres and footballs, no seatbelts, you’d be driven across the city and then you get out in Ballyfermot to play a match. I loved all that.”

For some, the city was their life. Before the 1991 move to Middlesbrough which would see him win 10 senior caps, Ballybough’s Curtis Fleming was working a short stroll away in Neon, a clothes shop in the GPO Arcade. It was a rite of passage for 1980s schoolkids, like this writer, to walk past and try to catch a glimpse of the local hero.

Nearby clubs like Belvedere, St Kevin’s Boys and Stella Maris honed these players but the real work was done on the streets.

“You used to go out, you’d get the legs kicked off you but it made you stronger, it made you street-wise,” says Jack Byrne, who grew up in Clonliffe House.

“I’ve seen a lot of street footballers, maybe that’s gone out of the game a little bit because kids aren’t playing on the road. But when I was younger, I’d always play. I’ve have games against Burkey’s (Graham Burke) mates and he’d play against my mates.”

Rivalry was strong. “We used to play tournaments down in the Larkin, down in the school there,” says Byrne.

“We’d all meet up, we’d play communities against communities, summer projects, playing against each other, it would be really good, really fun, there was a good standard of football even back then.”

There were anchors in the area for education (John Giles went to Brunswick St - the Brunner; Wes Hoolahan and Thomas Morgan were taught at Coláiste Mhuire on Parnell Square; Stephen Elliott at O’Connell’s).

In football Sheriff YC was, and is, a big draw, as locals who have seen their careers progress often finish off their playing days with Sheriff, as the likes of Anto ‘Bisto’ Flood did after a senior career which saw him play in Australia, England and Sweden as well as lining out for Dublin’s ‘big four’ clubs .

Belvedere, founded in 1971, did so much work, helping locals and blow-ins. New Ireland manager Stephen Kenny recalls being a fledgling footballer, getting two buses from his native Tallaght across town to train with Belvedere as a 16-year-old, then training in Mountjoy Square.

And for generations, the flats and the small houses poured forth talent: Keith Treacy came from Sheriff Street to achieve his dreams, of playing in the Premier League and playing for Ireland, by the time he was 20. League of Ireland stars also emerged: Mark Quigley grew up in Liberty House, Morgan on Champions Avenue, Pender on Seán McDermott Street.

“A kid from Sheriff Street, playing for Ireland and playing in the Premier League, that was special,” Treacy recalls.

Try to compile a list of the most notable footballers to emerge from the north inner city and one thread connects almost all of them.

It’s hard to trace goalkeepers or tough-tackling centre halves, because they are almost all attacking midfielders or strikers, rare cases like Curtis Fleming, Gino Brazil and Derek Pender who had to defend, not just attack.

Stephen Kenny, in his new role as senior team manager, may call on the likes of Troy Parrott, Jack Byrne or Graham Burke as he knows the background, it’s in their DNA.

“There is something about those Dublin inner city players, the calmness and composure, you saw that with Wes Hoolahan and Mark Quigley and now Graham Burke, capable of doing the unexpected, scoring great goals,” Kenny said in 2018 while still Dundalk manager.

Stephen Elliott, a striker capped 10 times at senior level, has the same view. “We were all street footballers, attacking players. The big lumps, the full-backs and centre-halves, were all over on the southside,” he joked.

“You didn’t start off with organised football, whoever had a ball, you played with them. There were no age groups so you’d be playing with lads bigger than you and you had to look after yourself.

“I learned the game by playing heads and volleys on the wall at the side of the house, I am sure I drove people mad with the noise of the ball, there wasn’t much green space in Portland Close.”