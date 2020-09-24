From Elton John to Delia Smith - will Ryan Reynolds join the list of celebrities who have bought football clubs?

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds and screenwriter Rob McElhenney have become the latest celebrities to dip their toes in the world of football club ownership, following their interest in purchasing of Welsh club Wrexham FC.

It's a curious collision of two worlds colliding as showbiz meets professional sport, but the outcome doesn't always go to script.

People, in particular football fans and economists, often question the reasoning behind getting involved in a venture that rarely pays dividends.

Keeping the club afloat is often the best they can hope for.

As our rundown on those personalities who have gone before Reynolds and McElhenney and taken the plunge into buying a stake in a club will testify, they will be hoping it's more Superman than Gone With The Wind.

Elton John: Watford

Perhaps the best example of being a celebrity club owner is the legendary singer and pianist ELton John, who took over ownership of his beloved Watford FC in 1976.

At their height under Graham Taylor, the club finished runners up in the First Division to Liverpool in 1983 and reaching the FA Cup Final in 1984, losing 2-0 to Everton. John sold the club to Jack Petchey in 1987, but remained president.

On December 13 2014, John appeared at Watford's Vicarage Road ground with his husband David Furnish and family for the opening of the Sir Elton John Stand, calling the occasion "one of the greatest days of my life."

From late 1975 to 1976, John was also a part-owner of the Los Angeles Aztecs who played at the time in the North American Soccer League.

Delia Smith: Norwich City

The one-time cookery writer for the Daily Mirror, made her name as a chef with the BBC in the early 1970s and her popular programmes included Family Fare and Mulicoloured Swapshop.

Smith set up a successful publishing company with her husband Michael Wynn-Jones and, as Norwich City season ticket holders, decided to become shareholders in the East Anglian club when it fell on hard times in 1996. Smith and Wynn-Jones are now majority shareholders in the club that was recently relegated from the Premier League.

Perhaps her most famous moment as Canaries owner came in February 2005, when, during the half-time break of a home match against Manchester City, she attempted to rally the crowd by grabbing the microphone from the club announcer on the pitch and said: "A message for the best football supporters in the world: we need a 12th man here. Where are you? Where are you? Let's be 'avin' you! Come on!" Norwich lost the match 3–2.

LeBron James: Liverpool

The legendary basketballer became a part-owner in Liverpool in 2011, receiving a 2 per cent stake in the club when his marketing firm agreed to a joint venture with Fenway Sports Partners. According to Bloomberg, James’s $6.5 million stake is now worth about $32 million following the huge success of Jurgen Klopp's side in winning the 2019 Champions League and the Premier League this summer.

David Beckham: Inter Miami

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star realised his ambition of owning a MLS franchise in the US when he got the all-clear to create Miami FC in 2018.

Beckham had local knowledge of the American league following his stint with LA Galaxy, where he played alongside Ireland goal scoring legend Robbie Keane.

Miami is currently in its first year as a MLS franchise and are due to move into a purpose-built Inter Miami stadium and training grounds soon.

Will Ferrell and Tony Robbbins: Los Angeles FC

LAFC, another MLS franchise, has an all-star ownership line-up. The list includes Magic Johnson, Nomar Garciaparra, Mia Hamm, Allen Shapiro, Chad Hurley (co-founder of YouTube) and Vincent Tan, who also owns Cardiff City.

However, two big names on the board as co-owners are Hollywood star Will Ferrell and motivational speaker Tony Robbins.

Ferrell is a self-confessed Chelsea fan, and once appeared on the Late Late Show in an Ireland jersey.

The Class of '92: Salford City

Salford City were a little-known English non-league outfit, until Manchester United's Class of '92 took over ownership of the club with billionaire investor Peter Lim back in 2014.

The Class of '92 consists of former United team-mates Gary Neville, Phil Neville, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and Ryan Giggs.

Since being taken over, the club have undergone a dramatic transformation from the lower reaches of English football to League Two, with Salford's Peninsula Stadium also undergoing extensive work. Irish international Darron Gibson as well as former Dundalk star Richie Towell currently play for the Ammies.