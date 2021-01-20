'From day one you could recognise the talent' - Finn backs Inter Milan-bound Zefi for Ireland cap

Ronan Finn says Inter Milan bound Kevin Zefi has the ability to play for Ireland if he keeps his feet on the ground.

The Shamrock Rovers starlet will join the Serie A side when he turns 16 next month and Hoops skipper Finn is interested to see how Zefi gets on having monitored the attacker's development closely.

Finn coaches at underage level with Rovers and first saw Zefi playing when he was 12 and lining out for St Kevin's Boys.

The 15-year-old duly relocated to Tallaght and trained with the Rovers first team on occasion in 2020 while playing for their second team in the First Division.

He became the youngest goalscorer in LOI history by striking against Longford last September and Finn can see that Zefi has the attributes to succeed but stressed that can only take him so far.

"From day one you could recognise the talent," said Finn today. "He has unbelievable technical ability but football is more than that and you need to have the appetite, attitude and hunger to work hard."

"He dipped his toe in with the first-team and he wasn't afraid. We had to treat him as a man, we couldn't be dancing around him. This is the environment he's going to be in and if he wants to be a pro footballer he has to learn.

"It's hard to say how far a player will go but I hope he stays injury free as you want him to keep progressing.

"But football is a very difficult industry and the competition at a powerhouse like Inter Milan will be very high.

"If Kevin backs himself and does the right things, like keeping his feet on the ground, hopefully we might have a future international. He has a real chance but he has to work hard to make the most of his opportunity."

Zefi was born in Ireland to Albanian parents and they will all be relocating to Milan as part of his big move.

