From chasing Gunners to Ballygunner: Dessie Hutchinson's journey to the heart of Déise's All-Ireland challenge

Hutchinson’s return after five years in pro soccer has added new dimension for Waterford 

Waterford star Dessie Hutchinson tracks Arsenal star Danny Welbeck during his time playing for Brighton. Photo: Getty Images

Waterford star Dessie Hutchinson tracks Arsenal star Danny Welbeck during his time playing for Brighton. Photo: Getty Images

Colm Keys Twitter Email

On a wet and blustery Sunday afternoon in Sixmilebridge’s O’Growney Park in November 2019, Dessie Hutchinson first served notice beyond the confines of his own county as to what his potential as a hurler could be.

Ballygunner were reigning Munster champions and here they made a statement of intent with their ‘new’ addition leading the way, scoring the opening two points, drawing the foul for three frees that Pauric Mahony converted and reacting fastest to a rebound for the game’s only goal.

His movement was head-spinning to say the least. And his ability to trap a ball coming at him at pace and work something from it really stood out. By the end the ‘Bridge had tried three different players on him to little avail as Hutchinson took his ‘fouls won’ total to five.

