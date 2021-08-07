From chasing Gunners to Ballygunner: Dessie Hutchinson's journey to the heart of Déise's All-Ireland challenge

On a wet and blustery Sunday afternoon in Sixmilebridge’s O’Growney Park in November 2019, Dessie Hutchinson first served notice beyond the confines of his own county as to what his potential as a hurler could be.

Ballygunner were reigning Munster champions and here they made a statement of intent with their ‘new’ addition leading the way, scoring the opening two points, drawing the foul for three frees that Pauric Mahony converted and reacting fastest to a rebound for the game’s only goal.

His movement was head-spinning to say the least. And his ability to trap a ball coming at him at pace and work something from it really stood out. By the end the ‘Bridge had tried three different players on him to little avail as Hutchinson took his ‘fouls won’ total to five.

There were a couple of obvious questions to be asked of their manager Darragh O’Sullivan afterwards. Had Waterford called yet and how good could he be?

For years they’d known the answer to that second question and in Sixmilebridge O’Sullivan was unequivocal with his answer.

“If he can keep advancing like he has advanced in five months, I don’t see a ceiling for him for how good he could become,” he suggested.

Just 21 months on and already Hutchinson has validated much of his club manager’s projection.

Going into last year’s All-Ireland final against Limerick he was the championship’s leading scorer from play until both Gearóid Hegarty and Tom Morrissey bypassed him. This year he’s had a couple of scoreless outings but the sense is that he is a more rounded hurler capable of bringing others into the game. No longer just the end product as his Ballygunner club-mate and former Waterford star Paul Flynn observes.

“When he offloaded to Patrick Curran for the goal against Galway, he could easily have taken two steps to his left and pointed himself. But to feed it back and create a double overlap, if you like?” recalls Flynn.

“When Dessie came back first his role was as a finisher or poacher, he was on the end of moves, he wasn’t a key ball winner,” he adds. “It was to get the ball to him, that was a priority. Maybe so when he came into the Waterford team for that first league campaign (2020). He was operating in and around the 13-metre line but now you can see since November last year, the Munster Championship, he has evolved into a player of strength, he can compete in the air. He’s clever where, if he doesn’t win the ball he is knocking it down. He’s bringing other players into the game, he knows when to take the score and when not to push too hard.

“His game is evolving into one that’s nearing completion,” contends Flynn. “Obviously everyone has to keep working on that but his awareness and instinct is like that of a hurler who never threw his hurley down for five or six years.”

And that’s the thing. How good does a player have to be to down tools, as he did at the age of 16 when he left for Brighton & Hove Albion for life as a professional soccer player, stay away from it for more than five years but then pick up a game with such a high level of skill detail so seamlessly again?

Kevin Feely has come back from a professional soccer career in England to adapt well again to playing football with Kildare while Shane Supple briefly spent time in Stephen Cluxton’s slipstream in Dublin. But hurling?

“It’s freakish,” says O’Sullivan. “But then it comes back to the fact, natural hurling ability and put that professionalism for four or five years, how could you get better foundations?

“Look at a kid at three, four five, playing around, messing with a ball and you say, ‘My God he’s a natural.’ Dessie was that, he was the kid that you’d look at and say, ‘Jesus look what he is doing with a ball at his age.’

“The natural hurling skill-set was there and he would have been best with his group with Waterford underage. Then bring that to his knowledge and appreciation of a professional environment, movement, strength and other aspects, the foundations were solid. How could you get better foundations?”

To Flynn and many around Ballygunner, the youngest Hutchinson – older brothers JJ and Wayne have played inter-county football and hurling respectively for Waterford as well as being bedrocks of Ballygunner for so long – was always better known for his ability as a soccer player which overshadowed just how good a hurler he was.

And they watched the twists and turns of his time by the southern English coast with interest, captaincy of the reserve team and U-23s, Irish caps at underage level and then an EFL Cup appearance for Brighton’s first-team against Bournemouth.

In his fifth and last season on Brighton’s book a loan move to St Mirren fell through and while an injury that kept him out for a couple of months also damaged his retention prospects.

“The GAA obviously played a big part in making that easier for me,” he recalled in a 2019 interview ahead of the Ballygunner game. “I could have easily stayed around football for another few years, earning a decent enough wage. But I knew it was going to come to an end at some stage.”

He was drawn home to Waterford United for a season and helped them to a top four spot but the GAA’s call was too strong and by 2019 he was part of Benji Whelan’s Waterford squad for the championship. Hurling with the county, though, was still his north star.

“I know he had a hurley with him all the time, hitting a ball against the wall. There were a few Irish lads over there (current Irish international Aaron Connolly among them),” recalls Flynn who also remembers an U-21 championship match for Ballygunner that he played in without Brighton’s knowledge one summer when he was home, further underlining how the ties were never fully severed.

“His natural ability and eye was just there,” Flynn says of that game. “He played well but you wouldn’t think in two or three years’ time that this chap would be home from Brighton and then be a regular starter on a Waterford senior hurling team competing in an All-Ireland semi-final for the second year.

“I said to him at some stage last year, you might think it comes easy playing in Munster finals and All-Ireland finals every year!”

At Brighton he operated as a defensive midfielder but O’Sullivan sees equation now between his movement on a hurling field and beating an offside trap.

“Looking at the amount of runs he makes and I’d be saying that’s like a lads trying to break the offside trap in soccer, he’ll go and come back, he’ll go again and come back again if he has to.

“If you put a camera on Dessie from behind the goal you will see the movement, he will make three or four runs before he actually makes the run to get on the ball. He is constantly moving, that’s his biggest strength. And obviously his pace.

“The biggest thing to me when he came back was how fast he was. He was always fast at underage but it was said at some stage he wasn’t quick enough for the professional soccer game which I found very strange because he is certainly blistering on a hurling field.”

O’Sullivan sees Hutchinson adding facets to his game that weren’t there 12 months ago, his catch, drive and shot for that wonderful goal during their league match with Galway in Salthill at the beginning of June provided as supporting evidence.

“And then one towards the end of the Galway championship game when he was cramping up in the middle of the field. He got among three or four caught it and just recycled it. He’ll continue improving because he’s at it for such a short space of time. He has a tough road (sometimes playing as a lone full-forward) but he is still able to manage it.”

Among the improvements Waterford have made over the last two season, the timing of Hutchinson’s return can’t be overstated.