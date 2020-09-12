| 12.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

From Bohs to boom: how Matt Doherty went from cleaning carpets to Premier League stardom


Matt Doherty is all smiles as he is unveiled as a Tottenham player. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Close

Matt Doherty is all smiles as he is unveiled as a Tottenham player. Photo: Getty Images

Matt Doherty is all smiles as he is unveiled as a Tottenham player. Photo: Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

Matt Doherty is all smiles as he is unveiled as a Tottenham player. Photo: Getty Images

Daniel McDonnell Twitter Email

When John O'Connor became financial director of Bohemians last year, he printed out the terms and conditions of Matt Doherty's 2010 move to Wolves and pinned them to his wall. The hope was that the 10 per cent sell-on clause held by the Phibsborough club would some day become important.

A fortnight ago, the dream became reality. And O'Connor learned that his daily dose of optimism had a small lifespan compared to the patience of former club president turned commercial director Matt Devaney, who had a file with the details saved to his computer desktop for the last decade.

It was worth it in the end.