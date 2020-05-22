| 11.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

From a pretender in the football bubble to fixing Foo Fighters - How injury let Freddie Murray learn to fly

Ex-professional footballer and physio to the sport and entertainment industries, Freddie Murray Expand

Close

Ex-professional footballer and physio to the sport and entertainment industries, Freddie Murray

Ex-professional footballer and physio to the sport and entertainment industries, Freddie Murray

Ex-professional footballer and physio to the sport and entertainment industries, Freddie Murray

Aidan Fitzmaurice

FOR an Irish footballer who never played any higher than England's third tier, Freddie Murray has some pretty impressive names in the contacts list of his mobile phone. 

The 38-year-old no longer works in the football world as such, instead focusing on his physiotherapy company where clients, from the sporting sphere but also the entertainment industry, put in a call for him to come over and make their aches go away.

"I do have some famous names in my phone, it's still surreal when I am speaking to X or Y but at the same time they're just normal people, I treat every client the same, it's just Freddie Murray treating a client," says Murray, a Tipperary native who turned to physio when his playing career in England was ended by injury at the age of 28 and now runs the London-based Remedy clinic which he founded.