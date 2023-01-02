French tests, LOI and Girls in Green’s World Cup mission – 12 key dates for Irish soccer in 2023

February 17

Same old league, new season

The League of Ireland is back, with slim hopes of a shake-up on the field and a blow to predictability.

The 2022 Premier Division went exactly as predicted: Shamrock Rovers to retain their title, Derry City to lead the chasing pack but fall short of matching the Hoops, Dundalk and St Pat’s for the European places, the likes of Bohs, Shels and Drogheda to remain in middle earth, with Finn Harps and UCD destined for the bottom two. And aside from UCD beating Waterford in a play-off to stay up, it was easy to forecast.

For 2023, there are some new ingredients in the mix. There’s the return of Cork City to the big time, the arrival of senior soccer in the Kingdom with the birth of Kerry FC in a second tier that will be new ground for many (seven of the existing First Division clubs are led by managers in their first full season).

It looks like the responsibility falls to Derry again to challenge Rovers, as St Pat’s and Dundalk are still off being contenders.

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Rovers staff laugh off the now-annual jibes about the squad’s age profile, but it remains to be seen if there is one more title-winning season in the likes of Alan Mannus.

Home form (mainly the awful pitch) remains a concern for Derry and to better Rovers, they can’t avoid a repeat of last season (six successive league games without a home win at one stage), while Bohs will look for a vast improvement as Damien Duff enters second-album syndrome with a Shels side who could push on or regress.

​

March 27

Allez les Bleus

At least France are not coming to Dublin as World Cup holders any longer, but the impressive form from the French in Qatar does not bode well for the start of the Euro 2024 qualifiers, for Ireland anyway.

A warm-up friendly at home to Latvia before France come to town gives some hope: Martin O’Neill’s reign kicked off with a friendly win at home to Latvia and he delivered Euro qualification the first time of asking.

France do play the Netherlands before they head to Dublin, so Stephen Kenny can assess what shape their post-Qatar side is in first-hand, but with absent friends like N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba to add to their mix, it looks like a daunting task.

Republic of Ireland's Katie McCabe. Photo: Mateo Villalba Sanchez/Sportsfile

Republic of Ireland's Katie McCabe. Photo: Mateo Villalba Sanchez/Sportsfile

​

April 12

Euro 2028 essay due

Advance work is being done on the joint Ireland/UK bid to host Euro 2028, but this date is key – the deadline for the final bid dossier to be submitted to UEFA.

The joint bid has many of its key elements in place, but Belfast remains an issue and confidence in Casement Park as a realistic part of the bid.

It would be problematic for the Irish/UK bid to include Casement Park now and then be forced to withdraw down the road if those blockages caused by funding and the deadlock in Stormont can’t be cleared, but if Belfast has to be sacrificed, the bid remains strong.

​

June 16/19

Assignment in Athens

Ireland’s battles in qualification against France and the Netherlands will be much anticipated, but it’s games like this double-header, away to Greece and at home to Gibraltar, which will say a lot about how far the team has come. Gibraltar are, by the latest FIFA rankings, the second-worst side in Europe, so they have to be dismissed, but Greece, with just one defeat in the last 15 home games, will be a tough one.

​

July 11/12

Champions League first qualifying round

It’s practically impossible for a club like Shamrock Rovers to make it all the way into the group stages of the Champions League now, but this fixture, the first qualifying round, is season-defining: win through the first round (as Rovers did last year) and the possibilities are very enticing, no matter what happens after the second round. But lose at the first hurdle and the Euro dream is all but over in terms of making serious money and progress.

​

July 20/26/31

Do you go to a land Down Under?

It’s so far in the distance now, but the Women’s World Cup finals will become a reality for Vera Pauw’s Ireland side with games against Australia (Sydney), Canada (Perth) and Nigeria (Brisbane).

It’s a tough group for an Irish side who are tournament debutantes, first up against the hosts, then against the Olympic champions and, finally, the highest-ranked side from Africa.

​

August 20

World Cup final, Sydney

Ireland’s World Cup road begins in Sydney, where large Irish support is to be expected. Making it all the way to the final would be a miracle for Ireland, but the spirit of Hampden Park is strong and, unlike Guinness, can travel well.

​

September 7/10

Euro crunch

It’s hard to recall the last time Ireland had a double-header in qualifying as enticing as this one, first up a game away to France and then a date at home to the Netherlands.

The home game to the Dutch will, of course, give many plenty of excuses to relive Jason McAteer’s famous 2001 match-winner at Lansdowne Road. Happy memories of away trips to France are harder to find.

​

September (TBC)

Decision time

UEFA’s decision-making body, its executive committee, will have had six months to assess the two bids (UK/Ireland and Turkey) for hosting rights to Euro 2028, and this month they’ll make a final call.

Noises from Turkey suggest they are confident, stressing that London/Glasgow co-hosted the Euros only last year, so fairness would see Turkey get the nod, but the infrastructure in place in the British/Irish bid should be enough to impress the blazers. A winning bid would be celebrated, but there will be a cost involved here, especially to bring Croke Park up to standard and a fight between UEFA and the Dublin Government to see who picks up most of the bill.

​

October 13/16

Beware of the Greeks

Greece have never played a competitive game against Ireland, but they like Dublin, with two wins from two friendly games here (2000 and 2012). Ireland’s game at home to the Greeks in this window will set the tone for what’s to come, the last home qualifier and a trip to play Gibraltar, in the Algarve, three days later.

With season-ticket sales so strong, a large crowd is almost guaranteed for all games.

But by the time Greece come to town, Kenny’s side will either be in contention for the top two (unlikely but possible) or else slugging it out mid-table with the Greeks and looking at that back door to Euro 2024 via Nations League standings.

​

November 18

Dutch courage

Netherlands away (in Anfield) was Jack Charlton’s final game as Ireland manager, so could this also be Stephen Kenny’s last stand?

The Dutch have a tough October (home to France, away to Greece), but they’ll see their November dates as six points in the bag, at home to Ireland and then away to Gibraltar.

Massive Irish support is guaranteed, even though the group could be well beyond Irish reach by this stage.

December

Gender imbalance

The football will be winding down, heading towards the end of the year, but politics will be a key battleground for the FAI.

Like all state-funded sports bodies in the country, there’s a duty on the FAI to have 40 per cent female representation on their board by the end of the year, or else funding could be cut.

The FAI will soon (once they can rearrange the fiasco of their twice-abandoned annual general meeting before Christmas) have three females on the board, up from the current level of two, but they need five to meet that 40pc target by the end of the year.

It didn’t help that the FAI leadership sent out mixed messages to members. Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Hill said he was confident the 40 per cent target could be met by the end of the year, while president Gerry McAnaney said there was potential for “leeway” from the Government and a possible extension of the deadline.

Meeting the 40pc mark is a challenge but one the FAI needs to meet, at all costs, or else talk of commitment to equality is nothing but empty words.