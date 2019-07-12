Free-scoring Irish youngster rejects Manchester United contract offer as he leaves Old Trafford

Republic of Ireland under-17 international striker Mipo Odubeko has rejected a new contract offer at Manchester United and will leave the club.

Odubeko made a huge impression last season as he fired 35 goals for United's academy and he was being tipped to make a breakthrough in the club's first team over the next couple of years, amid suggestions that he feels he has a better chance to enhance his career away from Old Trafford.

Mail Online are reporting that Feyenoord, Bayern Munich and Genoa are among the club's chasing Odubeko's signature, with the youngster who signed for United after a spell at Manchester City came to an end.

Odubeko's decision will be a blow to United's youth academy, with the teenager viewed as one of the brightest stars in the club's junior ranks, but it is believed the financial offers he has received were more lucrative than the new two-year contract on the table at United.

Premier League clubs Newcastle and Burnley are also being linked with a move to Odubeko, who started his career at Dublin's St Joseph's Boys club before relocating to England, first with City and then United.

He also qualifies to play international football Nigeria the Ireland set-up will be keen to tie down a player whose stock has risen at a rapid rate over the last year.

Online Editors