Fred’s almost a red as Manchester United reach agreement for Brazil midfielder

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk to sign Brazil midfielder Fred for a reported fee in excess of £50million.

The 25-year-old, who is believed to have met United officials after playing in Brazil’s 2-0 friendly win over Croatia at Anfield on Sunday, is set to arrive at Old Trafford on a reported five-year deal.

#MUFC is delighted to announce it has reached an agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk for the transfer of Fred.



The Premier League club announced the news in a brief statement on their official website, which read: "Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk for the transfer of Frederico Rodrigues de Paula Santos (Fred). A further announcement will be made in due course." United boss Jose Mourinho had a need to strengthen his midfield since the retirement of Michael Carrick and with uncertainly over the future of Marouane Fellaini.

Fred has made eight appearances for his country and has been named in Brazil coach Tite’s final 23-man squad for the World Cup in Russia this summer. Fred has caught the attention of Jose Mourinho (Adam Davy/EMPICS) The former Internacional player moved to Donetsk in 2013 and was a part of three league-winning sides.

He faced United in the Champions League at Old Trafford during David Moyes’ reign, and also played against Manchester City in last season’s competition as Shakhtar reached the last 16. He is set to become United’s first signing of the summer, with Mourinho also closing in on a deal for Porto full-back Diogo Dalot.

