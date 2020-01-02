Fredericks says Moyes’ message stuck in players’ minds ahead of West Ham victory

Ryan Fredericks has revealed how new West Ham manager David Moyes got his message across to the players despite only starting work on Monday.

Moyes, back at the London Stadium to replace Manuel Pellegrini following West Ham’s alarming slump, had just two days to work with the squad before the match with fellow strugglers Bournemouth.

The Scot clearly had an immediate impact as the Hammers ran out comprehensive 4-0 winners.

“It was a good day – it doesn’t get much better. I’m buzzing for everyone,” right-back Fredericks told West Ham TV.

“Obviously the gaffer’s not been here very long at all. He hasn’t had much time with us on the training field but what he has said to us has stuck in our minds. Everything’s been short and direct.

“We haven’t been out on the training field for hours and hours and hours. With the experience he’s got, when he says something, it sticks – we’ve taken it on board and put it into practice. That’s happened so we’re buzzing.”

Captain Mark Noble scored twice, including a penalty, while big-money signings Sebastien Haller and Felipe Anderson were also on target.

Fredericks added: “The boss said it’s not about going out and dominating every second of the game. That’s not what football’s about.

“I think unless you’re the top two teams in the world, you need to be solid, not concede goals, and then when you get your chances you need to take them, and fair play to the boys up front, they were clinical, really clinical.

“It was a pretty high-pressure situation that we were in, but I didn’t see an ounce of pressure or stress. Even before the game, we switched a few things up, and it really worked.

“I think everyone on the pitch, even the players that came on, looked free and looked like they enjoyed the game.”

An eighth defeat in 10 matches for injury-ravaged Bournemouth saw them slip into the relegation zone.

“I don’t think it takes rocket science to work out the confidence is damaged,” said manager Eddie Howe.

“But in these moments, when things are difficult, it’s all a character test. How do we respond? What’s the strength of the individuals, the team? We can only answer on the pitch.”

PA Media