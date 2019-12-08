Arsenal interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg wants to see his side start controlling matches as they strive for a first win in nine on Monday night.

Freddie Ljungberg feels first goal is key as Arsenal look to end winless run

The Gunners have taken just one point from Ljungberg’s two Premier League games at the helm since he was appointed as Unai Emery’s temporary successor last month.

He takes his side to West Ham on Monday night knowing they will be in the bottom half of the table at kick-off following their winless run.

Arsenal suffered a shock home defeat to Brighton in midweek (Adam Davy/PA)

But the 42-year-old believes he knows where to start correcting the issues to get to back to winning ways.

“If you score the first goal you don’t have to chase the game,” he said.

“You don’t have to open up as much because you can control the game so that’s something that, in my opinion, we need to change a little bit.”

Ljungberg has spoken about the lack of belief among his players at the moment but insists they will continue working to address the slide.

Leicester 2-0 Arsenal - Nov 9

Arsenal 2-2 Southampton - Nov 23

Arsenal 1 -2 Eintracht Frankfurt - Nov 28

Norwich 2-2 Arsenal - Dec 1

Arsenal 1-2 Brighton - Dec 5

“It’s never easy when you sack a manager and you’re low on confidence,” he added.

“We started really well at Norwich. We started the second half really well and I was sure we were going to win the game and get going again.

“We get a sucker punch on a counter or as they play down one side. It’s hard to take but we keep plugging away.”

Ljungberg will be unable to call on Real Madrid loanee Dani Ceballos, who remains sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Rob Holding could return following a minor knee injury and will be assessed before the trip to the London Stadium.

PA Media