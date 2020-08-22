Freddie Ljungberg becomes the latest high profile figure to leave Arsenal

Freddie Ljungberg is leaving his role as Arsenal assistant coach to "pursue new opportunities in the coming season," the Premier League club have announced.

The 43-year-old established himself as a fan favourite during his playing days in north London, where he led the Under-15 and Under-23s squads before a stint in caretaker charge of the first team.

Ljungberg stayed on as assistant coach to Mikel Arteta when the Spaniard was named Unai Emery's successor in December, but the former midfielder has now decided to leave Arsenal for a new challenge.

Ljungberg said: "I have decided to leave my first-team assistant coaching role at Arsenal to progress my management experience.

"I have been involved with this club on and off since 1998 and am grateful for all the opportunities they have given me both as a player and as a coach.

"I wish Mikel and all the team every success for the season ahead.

"Thanks also to the fans for their constant support and for always being by my side. I hope we will all meet again soon."

Arsenal technical director and former team-mate Edu said: "We're really sad to see Freddie leave as we know how much he loves Arsenal.

"However, we know he has had various opportunities over the last 12 months and stuck to the job at Arsenal. Now he has the opportunity to consider other options, and it makes sense for his career at this time.

"Freddie has made a huge contribution in his coaching role, most importantly when he led the team during that difficult period between Unai's departure and Mikel's appointment.

"We will forever be grateful for what he did then and what he's done since but fully recognise his desire to move on and be a head coach himself."

