Thursday 21 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Colombia COL 1

Japan JPN 2

Poland POL 1

Senegal SEN 2

Russia RUS 3

Egypt EGY 1

Portugal POR 1

Morocco MAR 0

Uruguay URY 1

Saudi Arabia SAU 0

Iran IRN 0

Spain ESP 1

Denmark DNK 1

Australia AUS 1

Fred finally completes move to Manchester United

The Brazil midfielder has signed a five-year contract at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have signed Brazil midfielder Fred (Nick Potts/PA)
By Andy Hampson, Press Association Sport

Manchester United have completed the signing of Brazil midfielder Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk, the Premier League club have announced.

The 25-year-old has signed a five-year contract, with the option to extend for a further year, after completing a medical.

United reached an agreement with Shakhtar earlier this month with the player reportedly costing a fee in excess of £50million.

Fred told the club’s website: “This is the biggest club in the world and I am delighted to be a part of this amazing team.

“To work with Jose Mourinho, who has won so many trophies in his time as a coach, is an opportunity not to be missed.

“I cannot wait to get started and to meet my new team-mates. I would like to thank everyone at Shakhtar Donetsk for everything they have done for me over the past five years.

“This is a very exciting time for me with my focus now fully on the World Cup with Brazil.”

United have released photographs of Fred visiting United’s training ground before he travelled to Russia for the World Cup. Brazil spent time in England before the tournament, including playing a friendly against Croatia at Anfield.

United boss Mourinho said: “Fred will complement our other midfielders’ qualities. His creative brain and passing vision will give us another dimension to our game.

“I am very happy he is joining our club and I believe our players know how important he can be in our team.”

Fred missed Brazil’s opening match of the World Cup, a 1-1 draw against Switzerland on Sunday, with an ankle injury. They are in action again against Costa Rica on Friday.

