Frank versus Guardiola, Klopp, Pochettino, Emery and Solskjaer

Frank Lampard has been named Chelsea ’s new manager – making him comfortably the least experienced boss among the Premier League’s ‘big six’.

One season, and 57 games, in charge of Derby leaves the 41-year-old trailing behind Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Mauricio Pochettino, Unai Emery and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. At the times of their respective appointments, all five had more wins to their name than Lampard has games as a manager.

Here, PA looks at how Lampard’s record compares.

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City

Pep Guardiola enjoyed success with Barcelona and Bayern Munich (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Guardiola began his managerial career in the same situation Lampard will find himself, taking over the club where he was a much-loved midfielder for over a decade.

Stepping up after a season with the B team, when he won the Spanish third division, Guardiola led the Catalan giants to 14 trophies – including three league titles, two Spanish cups and two Champions Leagues – in four seasons in charge.

After a one-year sabbatical, his success continued in three seasons at Bayern Munich, winning the league title every year and two DFB Cups before moving on to City.

Record when appointed:

Games 408, won 300, drawn 68, lost 40, win percentage 73.5

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool

We heard the news today, oh boy! All the best at The Kop, Jürgen Klopp! All the best at @LFC! #klopplfc pic.twitter.com/2vAvY4Hc4F — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) October 8, 2015

The German’s first managerial role came at Mainz, where he spent the vast majority of his playing career. After saving the club from relegation to the third tier, he turned them into promotion contenders and took them into the Bundesliga for three seasons.

Having stayed on for a season after relegation, he moved on to Borussia Dortmund and first developed a young squad into challengers for Europe before winning back-to-back league titles in 2011 and 2012.

They reached the Champions League final the following year before their form began to fade. Klopp announced his departure ahead of the end of the 2014-15 season, then moved to Liverpool in October 2015 to replace Brendan Rodgers.

Record when appointed:

Games 588, won 288, drawn 147, lost 153, win percentage 49.0

Frank Lampard, Chelsea

The ex-England midfielder enjoyed a superb 13 years as a player at Chelsea but returns with only a solitary season of managerial experience under his belt at Derby.

He took the Rams to the Championship play-offs, where they memorably beat Leeds on aggregate before losing to Aston Villa in the final, reached the FA Cup fifth round and enjoyed a Carabao Cup run in which they beat Manchester United on penalties before narrowly losing to Chelsea in the fourth round.

Record when appointed:

Games 57, won 24, drawn 17, lost 16, win percentage 42.1

Mauricio Pochettino, Tottenham

Mauricio Pochettino earned Premier League experience with Southampton (Chris Ison/PA)

The Argentinian moved into management with Espanyol, where he had two spells as a player, and while in charge he established them as a mid-table side in LaLiga.

He was sacked after a poor start to the 2012-13 season left them bottom of the league but took over Southampton less than two months later.

He kept the Saints clear of relegation that season before leading them to eighth place, and their highest Premier League points tally to date, in his only full season before departing for north London.

Record when appointed:

Games 221, won 76, drawn 56, lost 89, win percentage 34.4

Unai Emery, Arsenal

Unai Emery, left, celebrates Europa League victory with Sevilla president Jose Castro Carmona (Adam Davy/PA)

Having overachieved with Lorca and Almeria, taking the latter into LaLiga, Emery was handed the reins at Valencia where he consistently managed strong league positions and led his side into the knockout stages of European competition.

After a brief, unsuccessful sojourn at Spartak Moscow, he returned to Spain with Sevilla, where he won the Europa League in each of his three seasons in charge while finishing fifth, fifth and seventh in LaLiga.

Record when appointed:

Games 719, won 385, drawn 156, lost 178, win percentage 53.5

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had an unsuccessful spell at Cardiff (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Norwegian managed United’s reserves immediately after his retirement and had two spells at Molde, another of his former clubs as a player, leading them to two league titles and a Norwegian Cup in his first stint.

A spell at Cardiff in between times lasted less than a year, losing more than half of his 30 games in charge, but he hit the ground running last season at United with 14 wins in his first 17 games before a poor finish to the campaign.

Record when appointed:

Games 273, won 144, drawn 49, lost 80, win percentage 52.7

Press Association