Frank Lampard’s Chelsea career in pictures

Chelsea have parted ways with manager Frank Lampard after a spell of poor Premier League form.
ampard spent a large majority of his playing career with the club and became all-time top goalscorer as they secured three league titles during his time at Stamford Bridge.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the midfielder-turned-manager and his relationship with the Blues.
After starting his career at West Ham, Lampard (right) joined Chelsea in June 2001 in a deal worth £11million (Tom Hevezi/PA)
Lampard made his Chelsea debut against Newcastle, appearing in all of the club’s matches during the 2001-02 season and scoring eight goals (Tom Hevezi/PA)
The 2004-2005 season was the third-consecutive term that Lampard played in all of Chelsea’s matches, his efforts accumulating to help the club end the season as Premier League champions (Rebecca Naden/PA)
Chelsea retained the title the following season, with Lampard the club’s top goalscorer having contributed 16 league goals (Jane Mingay/PA)
Lampard won his first of four FA Cup titles in 2007 when Chelsea defeated Manchester United 1-0 to lift the trophy (Martin Rickett/PA)
Lampard scored the winning goal when Chelsea reclaimed the FA Cup title against Everton in 2009 (Nick Potts/PA)
Lampard’s third FA Cup win was secured in 2010 when Chelsea triumphed 1-0 over Portsmouth (Nick Potts/PA)
The midfielder’s final FA Cup victory came in 2012 with a 2-1 defeat of Liverpool (Nick Potts/PA)
Chelsea beat Bayern Munich on penalties to secure the 2012 UEFA Champions League title (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Lampard won his final trophy as a player in 2013 when Chelsea defeated Benfica 2-1 to triumph in the Europa League (Nick Potts/PA)
In 2014, after 13 years, 648 appearances and 211 goals for the club, Frank Lampard departed Chelsea to join fellow Premier League side Manchester City (Rebecca Naden/PA)
In July 2019, after a spell managing Championship side Derby, Lampard was appointed as Chelsea manager (Yui Mok/PA)
Lampard’s first fixture at the helm of the club ended in a 4-0 loss to Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
A first victory in his new role came in August 2019, when his side defeated Norwich 3-2 (Joe Giddens/PA)
Lampard (right) launched a string of expletives at the Liverpool bench during Chelsea’s 5-3 Premier League loss in July 2020 (Laurence Griffiths/PA)
Lampard led his club to the final of the FA Cup in 2020, but the team were defeated 2-1 by Arsenal (Adam Davy/PA)
After a run of five defeats from eight Premier League games, Chelsea dismissed Lampard from his role on January 25 (Peter Powell/PA)
PA Media