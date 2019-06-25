Frank Lampard’s career on and off the pitch in numbers
The Derby boss is Chelsea’s record goalscorer and is set for talks with the Blues over their vacant managerial position.
Frank Lampard has been given permission to speak to Chelsea about their managerial vacancy.
Here, Press Association Sport looks back at the former Blues midfielder’s career with the club and his record since becoming a manager.
Lampard at Chelsea
Seasons: 2001-02 to 2013-14
Appearances: 648
Goals: 211
Honours:
Premier League: 2004-05, 2005-06, 2009-10
FA Cup: 2006-07, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2011-12
League Cup: 2004-05, 2006-07
Champions League: 2011-12
Europa League: 2012-13
Community Shield: 2005, 2009
Premier League player of the season: 2004-05
Premier League player of the month: x4
FIFA player of the year silver award: 2005
Ballon d’Or silver award: 2005
FWA footballer of the year: 2005
Chelsea player of the year: 2004, 2005, 2009
Records:
Most goals for Chelsea – 211
Most consecutive Premier League appearances – 164
Lampard as a manager
Derby, 2018 to date
Games: 57
Won: 24
Drew: 17
Lost: 16
Goals for: 90
Goals against: 70
Win percentage: 42.1
Championship play-off final: 2018-19
Press Association