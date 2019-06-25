Sport Soccer

Tuesday 25 June 2019

Frank Lampard’s career on and off the pitch in numbers

The Derby boss is Chelsea’s record goalscorer and is set for talks with the Blues over their vacant managerial position.

Derby boss Frank Lampard is to hold talks with Chelsea (Simon Galloway/PA)
Derby boss Frank Lampard is to hold talks with Chelsea (Simon Galloway/PA)

By Tom White, Press Association Sport Data Journalist

Frank Lampard has been given permission to speak to Chelsea about their managerial vacancy.

Here, Press Association Sport looks back at the former Blues midfielder’s career with the club and his record since becoming a manager.

Lampard at Chelsea

ipanews_e0282a1f-d4d2-47dc-b0c1-09539a35c0e4_embedded219671161
Lampard is a much-loved former Chelsea player (Peter Byrne/PA)

Seasons: 2001-02 to 2013-14
Appearances: 648
Goals: 211

Honours:
Premier League: 2004-05, 2005-06, 2009-10
FA Cup: 2006-07, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2011-12
League Cup: 2004-05, 2006-07
Champions League: 2011-12
Europa League: 2012-13
Community Shield: 2005, 2009
Premier League player of the season: 2004-05
Premier League player of the month: x4
FIFA player of the year silver award: 2005
Ballon d’Or silver award: 2005
FWA footballer of the year: 2005
Chelsea player of the year: 2004, 2005, 2009

Records:
Most goals for Chelsea – 211
Most consecutive Premier League appearances – 164

Lampard as a manager

ipanews_e0282a1f-d4d2-47dc-b0c1-09539a35c0e4_embedded2442408
(PA Graphic)

Derby, 2018 to date

Games: 57
Won: 24
Drew: 17
Lost: 16
Goals for: 90
Goals against: 70
Win percentage: 42.1

Championship play-off final: 2018-19

Press Association

The Throw-In: Why Kerry are not top contenders to challenge Dublin in All-Ireland race

In association with Bord Gáis Energy

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport