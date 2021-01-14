Frank Lampard keen to stop celebrating in training for preparation of matches

Frank Lampard, pictured, has revealed Chelsea could practise the art of not celebrating goals during training (Peter Cziborra/PA)

Frank Lampard has admitted Chelsea could stop celebrating in training in a bid to meet tighter coronavirus protocols.

The Government and the Premier League want top players to halt celebrations, to comply with harsher Covid-19 restrictions.

Blues boss Lampard believes players will have to curb natural instincts to stop themselves from celebrating, accepting it could be worked on in training.

Frank Lampard believes Chelsea could train to avoid celebrations like these after a Tammy Abraham, centre, goal (John Walton/PA)

Frank Lampard believes Chelsea could train to avoid celebrations like these after a Tammy Abraham, centre, goal (John Walton/PA)

Asked if Chelsea will stop themselves from celebrating during training, Lampard replied: “Yes, maybe we will. In all seriousness, we practice social distancing as much as we can at the training ground.

“On the pitch it can be difficult at times clearly, because you have to train and get close to each other.

“But every moment you possibly can and in training I suppose the instinct or the moment shouldn’t grab you as much, let’s hope, as it would do in-game when you’re scoring in the Premier League that wins a game or whatever.

“So for sure it’s something I will pass on to the players, and you see a lot of these group hugs now when they win a five-a-side (in training) so that will be something we’ll look at.”

Footballers have come under heavy scrutiny for continuing to celebrate goals in the Premier League this week, despite league bosses reiterating the requirements for it to be halted.

Former Chelsea and England midfielder Lampard believes footballers must not be appraised differently from politicians or members of the public when it comes to breaches of coronavirus regulations.

Frank Lampard, pictured, has defended footballers against criticism related to social distancing requirements (Catherine Ivill/PA)

Frank Lampard, pictured, has defended footballers against criticism related to social distancing requirements (Catherine Ivill/PA)

“My opinion is as across the spectrum of society is that some footballers have made mistakes, which some have admitted to when they have been found out; and that’s wrong,” said Lampard.

“Some members of the public have done that, while some members of the public are absolutely adhering to the rules.

“Some politicians have also made mistakes that when they’ve been caught out they’ve admitted to, so I certainly don’t think the spotlight should just be on footballers.

“On the other side of that, I think footballers have to understand their responsibility and now that a few mistakes have been made you hope we see less of that.

“But I would certainly get my back up against people who just want to pinpoint footballers who are still going to work and doing their job.

“If they make mistakes then fine, hold their hands up, discipline them and, hopefully, footballers will not make so many mistakes going forwards.

“They have been really tough times for everyone and it’s certainly not just footballers who have made mistakes.”

PA Media