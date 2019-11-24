Frank Lampard hopes Chelsea take confidence from City performance

Frank Lampard believes he will learn a lot about his Chelsea side from how they react to their defeat at Manchester City.

Chelsea’s six-game winning run came to an end as they were beaten 2-1 by the Premier League champions at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

It is a measure of the London club’s progress under new boss Lampard, who has had to rely on youth due to a transfer embargo, that losing to a side that won the treble last season is considered a disappointment.

Chelsea’s Reece James (left) and Willian applaud fans at the end of the game (Nick Potts/PA)

Lampard said: “Experiences like this are great for them. They have to take them on the chin in terms of the defeat but also realise these are the kinds of levels we want to get to.

“The feeling in the dressing room – it looked like they are very disappointed. They expect a lot of themselves, so I think we will take an amount of confidence.

“Where we want to get to means we might come here and win (in future) and it might mean we can win titles, and win going forward, so I like seeing them disappointed.

“I think that that just shows the next question is the reaction we have.”

N’Golo Kante (left) celebrates scoring Chelsea’s opener (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea had gone into the game above City in the table and they took an early lead through N’Golo Kante before goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez won it for the hosts.

Lampard admits his side are probably exceeding expectations this term but has warned against complacency.

The former Chelsea and England midfielder said: “It is hard to explain my expectation at the start of the season.

“Until you have worked daily with the players, until you bring players who were playing in the Championship last season and younger players here, you don’t know exactly how it is going to drop and how it ends up.

Pep Guardiola (left) and Lampard greet each other ahead of the match (Nick Potts/PA)

“So, (I’m) really happy with a lot of our stuff this season, so maybe that means we are slightly ahead of the curve.

“But in football the curve will go downhill very fast if you don’t keep on yourself and take a lot of the lessons from Saturday and take them on moving forward.

“Now our test is can we bounce back from a defeat when we are used to winning, because that is another challenge for us all.”

PA Media