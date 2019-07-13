Frank Lampard recorded his first win as Chelsea manager in today's friendly against St Patrick’s Athletic in Inchicore, Dublin this afternoon.

Frank Lampard enjoys first win as Chelsea boss in friendly clash with St Pat's

The Blues recorded a 4-0 victory in front of a sold-out Richmond Park as the club's Irish fanbase caught a glimpse of a side packed with top names.

Lampard oversaw his first game as Chelsea manager in Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Bohemians at Dalymount Park, and Bohs' hero, trialist Eric Molloy, also featured for the Saints in today's game.

This friendly, however, was dominated by the reigning Europa League champions, with goals from Mason Mount, Emerson and a double from French striker Olivier Giroud sealing the win.

Other star names like David Luiz, Michy Batshuayi, Jorginho, Pedro, Cesar Azpilicueta and Mateo Kovacic all featured.

England Under-21 international Mount broke the deadlock with a cool finish after 14 minutes.

Italian defender Emerson then doubled Chelsea's lead just six minutes later.

Lampard made a host of substitutions with a new starting XI for the second half, including World Cup-winner Giroud who bagged a brace.

St Pat's will now concentrate on their Europa League qualifying round second leg clash away to Swedish side IFK Norrkoping on Thursday next, while Chelsea move on to Japan for the next leg of their pre-season tour.

