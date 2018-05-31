Frank Lampard confirmed as new manager of Derby

Derby have announced former England midfielder Frank Lampard as their new manager.

Derby have announced former England midfielder Frank Lampard as their new manager.

The Sky Bet Championship club have been looking for a new boss since Gary Rowett was prised away by recently-relegated Stoke and have pulled off a coup by landing Lampard.

The 39-year-old has signed a three-year deal at Pride Park as he takes up his first managerial post since retiring in 2016. A three-time Premier League title winner with Chelsea, Lampard will be hoping to translate success from his playing career into the dugout.

"This is my first job as a manager, but I've worked closely with some of the best coaches in the game and I'm confident in my own abilities and those of the team around me, including the board," he told Derby's official website. "I know it won't be easy - managing a football team never is - but I'm really looking forward to the challenge ahead.

"I've always wanted to manage a club with a big tradition and history like Derby County, so this is a huge opportunity. "I have spent considerable time discussing the role and the club's objectives with the chairman and board members."

Rowett led the Rams into the play-offs at the end of last season only for Fulham to overturn a first leg deficit in their semi-final clash before going on to beat Aston Villa at Wembley. Lampard will now be charged to do better than that and take Derby back to the top flight for the first time since 2008, when the club was relegated with just 11 points.

"We want to build on the club's top six finish in the Championship last season, while at the same time bringing through some of the excellent youth and academy talent we have at Pride Park," added Lampard.

Press Association