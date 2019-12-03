Frank Lampard expects to find out “very soon” whether Chelsea can make any January signings.

Frank Lampard expects to find out “very soon” whether Chelsea can make any January signings.

Frank Lampard: Chelsea will find out transfer ban decision very soon

Blues boss Lampard anticipates the club will learn the outcome of their appeal against a FIFA transfer suspension in the next few days.

Chelsea’s appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport was heard last month, with the London outfit contesting FIFA’s two-window ban relating to the signing of overseas youth players.

When asked when he expects to discover the result of that appeal, Lampard replied: “Very soon I believe, days I think.

Christian Pulisic arrived at Chelsea this summer in a pre-arranged transfer (Adam Davy/PA)

“I haven’t heard any more, so I would wait and reserve judgement (on Chelsea’s plans for January) until we get the judgement and see where we want to go from there.”

Chelsea have thrived at the start of Lampard’s reign despite being unable to sign any players in the summer due to the transfer embargo.

Lampard admitted keeping all his players happy remains one of his top challenges at Stamford Bridge, and his long-term planning is only complicated by the current transfer limbo.

Tammy Abraham’s blistering Premier League start has eased the burden on Chelsea’s youthful squad, and Lampard said he will give the England striker “every possible chance” to be ready to take on Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Tammy Abraham has been struggling with a hip injury (John Walton/PA)

Lampard revealed Abraham is still suffering pain from the hip injury he suffered in Chelsea’s 2-2 Champions League draw at Valencia.

The 22-year-old has fired 10 goals and laid on two assists in a fine start to his Premier League career with the Blues, and Chelsea struggled in his absence in Saturday’s 1-0 home loss to West Ham.

Olivier Giroud led the line against the Hammers but failed to hit his straps, and Lampard admitted there remains a delicate balance to get the best out of his striking options.

“We’re giving him every possible chance to be fit,” said Lampard, of Abraham. “He’s still got some pain in the area of the injury, (we’ll) make a judgement tomorrow.

We're giving him every possible chance to be fit. Frank Lampard on Tammy Abraham

“It’s painful for him, so it’s a pain threshold and whether it affects his movements. So I wouldn’t want to commit today.

“He was in good form, and with players that are important you want to give them as much time (as possible).

“He’s keen and we’re trying our best to give him time, but if he’s not ready we have to go in a different route anyway.”

France striker Giroud and Belgium’s Michy Batshuayi are continuing to press their claims up front, while USA forward Christian Pulisic can operate as a false nine in Abraham’s absence.

Olivier Giroud could lead the line in Tammy Abraham’s absence (Adam Davy/PA)

Admitting the challenge of keeping the other strikers focused and happy given Abraham’s form, Lampard said: “Yes, in the modern day every manager wants to have that situation.

“You rely on your relationship that you have and the professionalism of the players. Like I keep saying, I have absolutely no problem with that.

“They are training well, supporting the group with a smile on their face and they are happy when we win. They are determined to help if we don’t, whether they are starting or not.

“Those are the rules of modern football. Of course, it is a challenge and everyone is a human and they want to play every week. So I have to be aware of that at the same time.”

Who is your sportstar of the year?

Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.

Prizes include, tickets to Ireland's against Scotland in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.

Simply click here to register your vote

PA Media