Four chase title glory in Women’s National League: How they stand and remaining fixtures

Several current and former players from the Women’s National League made history in Glasgow on Tuesday, as Ireland qualified for a first World Cup.

Peamount’s Aine O’Gorman played the full 90 minutes against Scotland, while Shelbourne pair Keeva Keenan and Abbie Larkin were also in the squad. The hero of Hampden, Amber Barrett is a former Peamount star too. The Donegal striker bagged three consecutive golden boots with Peas, and also won the 2017 WNL Player of the Year before her move to FC Köln.

It’s hoped the success of Vera Pauw’s side will boost interest, revenue, and sponsorship of the domestic league, which is approaching an extraordinary climax this month.

Leaders Wexford Youths, current holders Shelbourne, three-time winners Peamount, and newcomers Athlone Town are all in the running for this year’s title, with just three points separating the four sides. Here is the state of play with three games to go.

Wexford Youths - 52 points

Sligo Rovers (Home)

Peamount United (Away)

Shelbourne (Home)

Chasing their first title since 2018, Youths are one point clear of second-placed Shelbourne, who they host on the final day of the season (October 29). Seven points from the final three games will guarantee them the title.

Youths won their first three league games this season before a 4-0 defeat to Peamount disrupted their momentum. Stephen Quinn’s side won seven consecutive games and rose to the top, before a 2-1 defeat to Athlone earlier this month blew the title race wide open.

Youths surrendered the FAI Women’s cup a week before, falling to a 3-0 loss at Athlone, and host Sligo on Saturday off the back of back-to-back defeats for the first time this year.

Youths suffered a huge blow last month though, as top scorer Ellen Molloy suffered a knee injury and may miss the final three games. Forward Ciara Rossiter has been in terrific form too and hit four goals in five games last month to scoop the Player of the Month award. Captain Kylie Murphy has hit 11 goals to date, while Edel Kennedy scored a potential Puskas nominee against Treaty United last month.

Shelbourne - 51 points

DLR Waves (Away)

Sligo Rovers (Home)

Wexford Youths (Away)

Three wins from the final three games will see Shelbourne retain their league title. Shels began the campaign in inspired form with eleven wins in twelve, before huge wins against Treaty United (10-0) and Peamount (4-0) followed in July.

The Reds opened up a nine-point gap on second-placed Youths that month, but won just two of their next seven, and were also dumped out of the Champions League in Slovenia.

The Reds made headlines across the world in July when former 231-cap USA international Heather O’Reilly signed for the club. The 37-year-old scored the winner in Shelbourne’s Champions League win over ZNK Pomurje, but has since returned to the USA, and it’s unclear if she will make a return at this stage.

Megan Smyth-Lynch hit a stunning late strike to earn three crucial points against Cork City in Shelbourne’s last outing. Noelle Murray's impact has been crucial this season too, with the striker netting 11 league goals, while Abbie Larkin and Jessica Gargan have shone for the Drumcondra outfit too.

Noel King’s side also booked a cup final place last month, but their full focus will be on retaining their league title with a trip across the Liffey to DLR Waves on Saturday.

Peamount United - 49 points

Cork City WFC (Away)

Peamount United (Home)

Galway WFC (Away)

Three-time champions Peamount United have been on a revenge mission this year, after letting the league title slip from their grasp on the final day of last season. They will win their third title in four years should they win their final three games, and Youths defeat Shelbourne on the final day.

The Newcastle side had a strong start to the season, winning six on the bounce before their form took a sharp dip, as James O’Callaghan’s side went winless for five games. Peas got back on track though and hit 13 goals over back-to-back wins against Cork and Sligo.

Since a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Shelbourne in July, Peas have won seven of their last eight, with Stephanie Roche’s penalty earning a crucial three points against Bohemians a fortnight ago to keep them in the running.

Ireland pair Aine O’Gorman (17 goals) and Stephanie Roche (15 goals) are in the race for the golden boot, while Karen Duggan and Alannah McEvoy have been in superb form this term too.

Peas sit three points off Youths, who they host on the penultimate day of the season. They face a trip to Cork this Saturday before they go to Galway on the final day.

Athlone Town - 49 points

Treaty United (Away)

Galway WFC (Home)

Bohemians (Away)

Athlone will land their first Women’s National League title should they win their final three games but will also need several other results to go their way. The midland side have been the standout story of the league this year, three points off the top and in a first FAI Women’s Cup final in just their third season in existence.

Tommy Hewitt’s side finished seventh in their first two seasons but have shot up the table this term. Athlone had a slow start to the season, winning one of their opening five, before going on a stunning run of six consecutive wins over the summer.

Athlone have beaten each of the top three this season and come into Saturday’s clash at Treaty on four consecutive wins. They produced a huge shock last month by dumping defending champions Wexford Youths out of the cup, before defeating them 2-1 in the league a week later.

Striker Emily Corbett has been the club’s standout star and earned a call up to national training session in Abbotstown next month after hitting 14 goals this season. Maddie Gibson’s superb hat-trick sent Athlone to the cup final three weeks ago, while Kate Mooney has been in fine goalscoring form too.

While they will need several results to go their way to lift a first title, Hewitt’s side can be proud of a remarkable season.