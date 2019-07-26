Former Wolves manager Sammy Chapman dies

Former Wolves manager Sammy Chapman has passed away at the age of 81.

The Northern Irishman spent two spells in charge of the club in the 1980s.

A Wolves statement read: “The thoughts of everyone at Wolves are with Sammy’s family and friends at this sad time.”

A former Portsmouth and Mansfield winger, Chapman was also part of Northern Ireland’s 1958 World Cup squad.

After retiring he became a scout at Molineux before being promoted to manager, initially as caretaker, at the start of 1985/86 season.

Chapman was then reappointed after Bill McGarry’s brief reign ended in November 1985 but was unable to save Wolves from relegation as they dropped into Division Four.

PA Media