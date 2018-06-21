Sport Soccer

Thursday 21 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Colombia COL 1

Japan JPN 2

REPORT

Poland POL 1

Senegal SEN 2

REPORT

Russia RUS 3

Egypt EGY 1

REPORT

Portugal POR 1

Morocco MAR 0

REPORT

Uruguay URY 1

Saudi Arabia SAU 0

REPORT

Iran IRN 0

Spain ESP 1

REPORT

Denmark DNK 1

Australia AUS 1

Ongoing

Former Wolves and Everton forward Ernie Hunt dies aged 75

Hunt began his career making more than 200 appearances for hometown club Swindon.

Former Coventry, Wolves and Everton forward Ernie Hunt has died (PA)
Former Coventry, Wolves and Everton forward Ernie Hunt has died (PA)

By Carl Markham, Press Association Sport

Former Wolves, Everton and Coventry forward Ernie Hunt has died, aged 75.

Hunt was famous for scoring the “donkey kick” free-kick which led to a change in the rules.

His volley against the Toffees – the first goal to be shown in colour on Match of the Day in 1970 and winner of the BBC’s goal of the season – came after Willie Carr flicked the ball up with his heels.

The move was later outlawed by the game’s rule-makers.

Hunt began his career making more than 200 appearances for hometown club Swindon before moving to Wolves then Everton ahead of signing for Coventry, for whom he played 173 times.

After leaving Highfield Road he joined Bristol City in 1974 before moving into non-league football, later becoming an inductee into Coventry’s Hall of Fame.

“Coventry City Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the death of the former striker Ernie Hunt,” said the Sky Blues in a statement.

“Hunt passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 75 in a care home in Gloucestershire, having been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.”

Wolves added their own tribute on Twitter, which read: “The club is extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player Ernie Hunt.

“The thoughts of everyone at Wolves are with Ernie’s friends and family.”

Press Association

