Former Tottenham winger Cliff Jones ‘feeling much better’ after being taken ill

Former Spurs and Wales winger Jones, 83, was treated by medical staff after feeling unwell before kick-off in Saturday’s 1-0 triumph for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Jones posted on Twitter: “Back home and feeling much better. Many thanks to @SpursOfficial and the Wembley medical team for their excellent care & attention.

